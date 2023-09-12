The Umbrellas Announce Sophomore LP & Share 'Three Cheers!'





Following on from 3 sell-out pressings of their debut album and tours with everyone from labelmates Papercuts to fed Up, the band is now back with an absolute blinder of a sophomore album, a future greatest hits compilation bursting with brilliant pop moments.



Fairweather Friend is bigger in almost every way than their self-titled debut, featuring sterling songwriting and arranging, bigger and more nuanced production, and terrifically assured vocals all around.



The Umbrellas leap forward with Fairweather Friend is reminiscent of similar growth that we saw with second albums from Veronica Falls, Allo Darlin' and The Pains of Being Pure At Heart; while the concept remains consistent, the execution is bigger, bolder and ultimately even more satisfying. It's always thrilling to see a young band swing for the fences and succeed, and we're looking forward to hearing where The Umbrellas go next and watching Fairweather Friend enter the indiepop canon.



The Umbrellas are four renegade romantics crafting irresistible indiepop hymns. The band's self-titled 2021 debut album was a breakout moment, winning critical praise and fueling tours with everyone from labelmates Papercuts to fed Up. Follow-up LP Fairweather Friend goes a step further - balancing the rambunctious sonic attack of their live shows with studio craft and finesse, allowing the San Francisco four-piece to become the band they've always aspired to be.



It's a record overflowing with highlights. The addictive, upbeat melodies of introductory track 'Three Cheers!' are matched to an impactful percussive punch; 'Say What You Mean' finds The Umbrellas working with total confidence, letting the song ride out to its chiming conclusion, four voices working in precision. 'When You Find Out' offers rotating notes of guitar punctuated by a vocal that pushes past angst to accept a world full of hope. A lean 10 track affair, it grasps towards beatific pop while fuelled by a sense of risk-taking and the precision that comes from long months on the road.



The Umbrellas coalesced in 2018 around a group of musicians with connections to the legendary San Francisco record emporium Amoeba Music. Singer and guitarist Matt Ferrera had previous links with bassist Nick Oka, as well as the powerhouse drummer Keith Frerichs. A chance encounter with



Playing shows at San Francisco's vital DIY redoubt Hit Gallery, The Umbrellas would share line-ups with local heroes such as April Magazine and Cindy. Recording their debut album across a two-day spell at Matt's parents' house, the results won a devoted cult following. The experience of frequent touring bonded them tightly and allowed the volume to tick up a little higher (and higher...) and and feeding a desire for their next record to more closely mirror the energy of their live shows. "I think we got tired of people saying, oh you're so much louder than I thought you'd be!" laughs Matt. "Our early recordings are sweet and earnest… and we wanted it to be louder."



Kicking off sessions in November 2022, the band used an ad hoc space Matt created in his basement, which allowed the sessions to be a little more relaxed in terms of timescale than their debut. "We gave ourselves more space for this album," says Keith. "We wanted time to sit on the songs, and really work on them."



Capturing their thrilling live dynamic on tape, The Umbrellas are at once more physical and yet also more controlled on their new album. Take opening track 'Three Cheers!' - the peppy, sun-soaked rush masks a barbed lyric, courtesy of Nick Oka. "It's a pseudo-political song about power struggles that occur in a job situation, or a friend group. It's an observational song."



'Toe The Line' has an unkempt, rollicking sense of energy, the playful relationship analogy of the lyric pushed to the speed of light by Keith's just-chaotic-enough punk drumming. 'When You Find Out' meanwhile epitomises their unified, egalitarian way of making music - with The Umbrellas, each voice counts. "It sounds different from any song we've ever written together," says Morgan. "It shows how much we've grown.



It's also a record of ambition. 'Say What You Mean' stretches past the four-minute mark, the viola performance informed by Estonian minimalist composer Arvo Pärt. 'Gone' was the first song attempted for the new album, and the last they actually finished, endless re-writes transforming it into a manifesto of control and release. Taken as a whole Fairweather Friend is a bold indiepop triumph, crafted with purpose and attention. Taking their time over each note, the four-piece have strengthened their songwriting, adding depth and assurance while unlocking their potential. Some bonds last a lifetime - The Umbrellas are ready to capture your heart.



TOUR DATES:

12/9/23 - Felton, CA - Felton

12/11/23 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord *

12/12/23 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord *

* = w/ The Lemon Twigs 