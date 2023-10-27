Kevin Ross Releases New Single "Ain't Mine"





Ross told about the video: "'Ain't Mine' is my perspective on a cyclical relationship with addiction. Bad habits are always done in the dark and if you don't seek the light, then the light will find you... expose you. It's a toxic yet cautionary piece."



"Ain't Mine" is a captivating club anthem characterized by its mesmerizing rhythms that envelop the audience in a rich, moody blend of piano chords, thunderous percussion, and lush, resonant beats. The vocals are imbued with raw, emotive intensity, creating an immersive experience. The outro transports the listener to a wilderness scene with echoes of bird calls, rustling leaves, quick footsteps, and a racing heartbeat.



The music video exudes the ambiance of a dimly lit nightclub, casting a spotlight on an exquisite backdrop that perfectly complements



Riding high after striking a lucrative deal involving a Louis Vuitton suitcase filled with luxury items, Ross's ego takes the lead. Despite his suave demeanor, his date is unimpressed by the divided attention he gives her, as he works the room from every angle.



While Ross initially aimed to impress his date with extravagance, his overinflated ego led him astray as he became overly enamored with his own charming advances. Consequently, he left his date feeling neglected and perhaps envious. His love interest's reaction, tossing a glass of Chardonnay in his face due to his arrogance, brought him figuratively to his knees. So, gentlemen, take note: the fast-paced life can quickly slow you down.



Known for his exquisite falsetto, Ross delivers an impeccable performance, embodying a charismatic Casanova character with precision. His portrayal is authentic and entirely convincing. Is it possible that Ross is considering a transition to the silver screen? It's a prospect we strongly consider and hope for!

