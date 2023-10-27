Elton John Announces Five Era-Defining TikTok Filters To Celebrate Illustrious Career





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elton John may have said Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road, but we are thrilled to announce the launch of five new Elton John themed TikTok filters for the community to celebrate and truly embody the Rocket Man. This summer saw the icon deliver one of the most watched and celebrated Pyramid Stage performances of all time at Glastonbury, so we're delighted the TikTok community can re-live those moments on the platform.

Elton John's influence on the music industry and his unparalleled fashion sense have left an indelible mark on pop culture. These AR filters will transport users into the world of the international superstar, allowing them to recreate some of his most memorable and iconic looks from his illustrious career spanning five decades.

The TikTok community can now embody some of the most legendary Elton John looks over his career, using the filters to replicate his iconic sunglasses and flamboyant stage outfits. Elton has officially announced the filters on his TikTok, running through each iconic look, from the shimmering sequins of the " Rocket Man " era, the 1970s lime green Hollywood Walk of Fame suit and the iconic sequin Dodgers cap, through to the gold rimmed glasses from his latest Farewell Tour. These filters give the creative community the opportunity to pay tribute to Elton John's vibrant and extraordinary visual identity.

Elton John is adored by the TikTok community, having teased last year's collaboration with Britney Spears 'Hold Me Closer', exclusively on the platform, which now has a staggering 108,700 video creations. In recent months, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road has also been trending on TikTok as the community use the song to celebrate Elton's storied career, with the sound racking up over 130M views on the platform.

We can't wait to see how the TikTok community uses these filters to celebrate the music legend's extraordinary career, immersing themselves in the glitz and glamor that defined has spanned decades of pop culture.




