Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 28/10/2023

"Si No Estas" By Inigo Quintero Continues To Reign Supreme On The German Top 40 For The Week Of 28th October 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
245 entries in 22 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
186 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
224 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
112 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
283 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
318 entries in 20 charts
Calm Down
Rema
936 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
358 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
231 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
302 entries in 13 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
"Si No Estas" By Inigo Quintero Continues To Reign Supreme On The German Top 40 For The Week Of 28th October 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German Top 40, as compiled by Top40-charts.com, has unveiled its latest rankings, offering insights into the musical preferences of Germany for the week of 28th October 2023.

Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas" holds its top position for the fourth consecutive week, showcasing its immense popularity among the German audience. Following closely is "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, which has been a chart favorite for 11 weeks, securing the second spot.

The chart has welcomed several new entrants this week. "14 Passenger" by Reezy made a notable debut at the third position, while "2003" by Liaze & Equal entered the chart at the thirteenth spot. Other new additions include "Weiche Kissen" by Kontra K & Clueso at the seventeenth position, "Das Ist Bonez" by Bonez MC at the eighteenth, "Nur Damit Du Weisst" by Reezy at the twentieth, "U Can't C Me" also by Reezy at the twenty-fifth, "Du Liebst Mich Nicht" by Sido at the thirty-second, and "Angst>Liebe" by Ellice at the thirty-third spot.

Several songs have also made significant moves on the chart. "Bis 9" by Sira, Bausa & Badchieff climbed from the twenty-ninth to the fourth position, while "Greedy" by Tate McRae and "Vois Sur Ton Chemin" by Bennett maintained their fifth and sixth positions respectively.

The German Top 40 provides a comprehensive overview of the most popular tracks in Germany, capturing the diverse musical tastes of the nation. With the chart witnessing new entries, shifts, and consistent favorites, it remains a crucial source for those eager to stay updated with the German music scene.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.6957660 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049538612365723 secs