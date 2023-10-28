Hot Tracks Of The Week 43/2023: Doja Cat Raves On For 11 Weeks

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The music scene is buzzing with a mix of fresh releases and enduring hits, as evidenced by the latest tracks making waves across various charts. Here's a rundown of the songs that have captured listeners' attention over the past week.

Leading the pack is Doja Cat's vibrant track, "Paint The Town Red", which has amassed an impressive 208 entries in 27 charts. The song's catchy beats and Doja Cat's signature style have undoubtedly contributed to its widespread appeal.

Rema's "Calm Down" continues to resonate with fans, boasting 931 entries across 23 charts. The track's smooth rhythm and Rema's melodic voice make it a favorite among many.

Country music enthusiasts have been treated to Luke Combs' heartfelt song, "Fast Car", which has secured 226 entries in 12 charts. Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is another country hit that's been well-received, with 298 entries in 12 charts.



Dua Lipa's energetic "Dance The Night" has danced its way into the hearts of fans, with 350 entries across 27 charts. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo's hauntingly beautiful "Vampire" has secured 237 entries in 22 charts.

Peggy Gou's catchy "(It Goes Like) Nanana" has been a hit with 184 entries in 15 charts, while Tate McRae's "Greedy" has made its mark with 95 entries in 23 charts.

Rounding off the list is the dynamic collaboration between Dave & Central Cee on "Sprinter", which has sprinted its way to 315 entries in 20 charts.

These tracks, with their diverse genres and unique styles, showcase the rich tapestry of the current music landscape. Whether you're into pop, country, or hip-hop, there's something for every music lover in this week's hot tracks.