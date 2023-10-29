Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/10/2023

Foo Fighters And H.E.R. Rock The Stage On SnL, Paying Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters And H.E.R. Rock The Stage On SnL, Paying Tribute To Taylor Hawkins
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Foo Fighters and H.E.R. really brought the house down on Saturday Night Live this weekend! And amidst all the rocking out, there was a heartfelt moment as they paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl and his band, the Foo Fighters, were on fire as they performed two of their hit songs. They kicked things off with "Making a Fire" and later brought the energy with "Love Dies Young." But it wasn't just about the music - they took a moment to remember their dear friend and bandmate, Taylor Hawkins, with a simple yet powerful message on the drum set: "Taylor Hawkins: Forever."

H.E.R., the incredibly talented singer and guitarist, also graced the stage and wowed everyone with her performance. She sang her heart out with "Damage" and then showed off her amazing guitar skills in "Hold On." She truly proved she's a force to be reckoned with in the music world.

Dave Grohl, who's no stranger to the SNL stage, shared his thoughts on being back, saying, "It's an honor to be here with H.E.R. and it's an honor to be here, period." He really summed up the night perfectly, capturing the excitement and emotion of the performances.

So, whether you're a long-time fan or just tuning in, this episode of SNL was definitely one for the books, filled with incredible music and touching tributes.






