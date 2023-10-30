Most Followed Country Music Artist On TikTok, Tayler Holder Releases New Single "Goin' Out Sober"





ALL COUNTRY NEWS echoes the acclaim saying, "Tayler Holder has proven he is more than just his massive social media following. The fresh new artist is blending new sonics and stories and bringing a whole new class of country fans along with him." When asked about his new single "Goin' Out Sober" Tayler said, "The second I heard this song I felt sympathy for every one of my friends who have ever gone through a breakup in my super small hometown of Alvarado Texas, where everyone knew everyone. This song speaks to the emotions of seeing a recent ex and using alcohol to cope with the pain of knowing they're going to be seeing their ex out in our small town." Tayler continues, "Truth be told, the day I got pitched this song I saw it in action as one of my friends was going through a tough breakup and using alcohol to numb the pain of having to see his ex. Since I'm not a drinker, it was hard to see my friend go through this. I realized how common this is and how relatable in this song."



Holder, who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space. He has amassed over 30 million plus fans across all of his social media platforms on his ride into his country music journey.



Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has nearly 20 million followers. However, now Tayler is doubling down on his music recording for Aspen Artists and making that his priority as he releases his brand new single, "Goin Out Sober" (produced by Andy Sheridan and co-produced by Ben Williams and written by Andy Sheridan, Ben Williams & Josh Mirenda) which will be on Taylor's forthcoming EP coming out later this year.



Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content.



After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing most of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler's socials below for updates on future single releases as well as updates from his current tour dates with Dylan Scott.



Tour Dates:

October 12th ​​ The Mill & Mine ​ Knoxville, TN

October 13th ​​ Tabernacle ​​ Atlanta, GA

October 14th ​​ The Signal ​​ Chattanooga, TN

October 26th ​​ The NorVa ​​ Norfolk, VA

November 9th TheFilmore Detroit,MI

November 10th 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI

November 16th ​ Hallat Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ​ Spartanburg, SC

November 17th ​ Houseof Blues ​Orlando, FL

November 18th ​ JannusLive ​​St. Petersburg, FL

November 30th ​ StateTheatre ​​ Portland, ME

December 1st ​ House of Blues ​Boston, MA

December 2nd ​ Starland Ballroom ​Sayreville, NJ



Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/taylerholder/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@itstaylerholder?lang=en

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TaylerHolder

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/TaylerHolder?app=desktop

Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/5Hz3IW691fbgGqLk4yvlNN

