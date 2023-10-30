Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 30/10/2023

Orange County, CA's Bristol To Memory Release New Single "Watch Out" Off The Upcoming Full-Length Album 'Hello Anxious', Out In Early 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Orange County's Bristol to Memory have announced the release of their new single "Watch Out," the first single off the band's upcoming full-length album 'Hello Anxious' out on Wiretap Records in early 2024.

The album is a direct follow-up to Bristol to Memory's last single, "I'm Alive" which is syndicated as a brand partnership with the Los Angeles Angels Baseball Organization as their MLB Nike City Connect song for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. The band also has a creative partnership with the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club with their single "Breathe" which is endorsed via in-game promotions and a televised broadcast theme.

Bristol to Memory is currently featured on the national television network Bally Sports with additional placements with NBC, MTV, Oxygen Network, FOX and more. Bristol to Memory has toured key markets in the US, Canada and Mexico with appearances on iconic stages such as Vans Warped Tour, SXSW and the House Of Blues.

"Watch Out" was inspired by the classic tale of a love-lost Frankenstein, on an endless search, only to find his demise lies in what he cares for the most. The song inspires urgency and an immediate reaction leaving listeners with a feeling of nostalgia, while still remaining newly inspired. "Watch Out" has a sound reminiscent of Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, and Panic! At The Disco while remaining fresh and innovative.
