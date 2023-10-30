Logan Mize Shares Heartfelt Ode To Small Town Living On "Rural Route Kid"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heartland country-rocker Logan Mize has built a career of being the unofficial spokesperson for small-town life, shining a light on rural experiences throughout all of his music. He continues that theme, sharing a new song that acts as a love letter to his Kansas upbringing and wife Jill Martin on "Rural Route Kid," out now via Big Yellow Dog Music.Co-written with longtime collaborator Daniel Agee (Jessie James Decker, HBO's Big Little Lies) and Rob Williford (Luke Combs, Tim McGraw), "Rural Route Kid" recalls everything he loves about his hometown and his wife, reminding listeners to find gratitude in everyday living."Those first two verses fell out really quick, but we didn't have a title we were writing to so we were kind of wandering blind for a while," says Mize. "Once we found a direction and landed the chorus, I felt right away that this was going to be a special song. It's quickly become one of my favorite tunes in my writing catalog. I hope everyone digs it as much as I do.""Rural Route Kid" follows Mize's road-warrior anthem "Out Of State Plates" (9.15) and the hilariously candid 6-song collaboration with wife Jill Martin, 'The Mizes' (8.25).Mize will release more new music later this year. To stay up-to-date, visit loganmize.com.



