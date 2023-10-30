Ayliva: A Rising Star Of German Music





Growing up in Recklinghausen,



After completing her school education,



In 2021, Ayliva's music career took off with the release of her debut single "Deine Schuld." The track garnered immense attention, racking up tens of millions of plays across various music streaming platforms. This success was just the beginning for the young artist. Her discography has since expanded to include hit singles such as "Wenn ich wein," "Bei Nacht," "Wahrend du," "Schmetterlinge," and "Was Besseres." Additionally, she has released the album "Weisses Herz," further establishing her presence in the music scene.



With a total of 12 songs that have appeared on charts for 359 weeks and have been featured in 62 charts over a period of 608 days, Ayliva's impact on the music industry is undeniable. Her journey, from a young girl in Recklinghausen with a passion for music to a chart-topping artist, is a testament to her talent, dedication, and the love she has for her craft. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ayliva, a talented German singer and songwriter, has been making waves in the music industry with her unique blend of pop, soul, and hip-hop. Born in Recklinghausen, Germany, on April 4, 1998, Ayliva's passion for music was evident from a young age.Growing up in Recklinghausen, Ayliva was surrounded by a supportive family, including an older sister and a slightly younger brother. Her interest in music was ignited during her early childhood, and by the age of ten, she was already composing her first pieces. A multi-instrumentalist, Ayliva honed her skills on the guitar, keyboard, and violin. Her musical inspirations are diverse, drawing from the talents of Sabrina Claudio, J. Cole, Beyoncé, and Summer Walker.After completing her school education, Ayliva pursued higher studies in psychology and German, later shifting her focus to social work. However, her true calling was always music.In 2021, Ayliva's music career took off with the release of her debut single "Deine Schuld." The track garnered immense attention, racking up tens of millions of plays across various music streaming platforms. This success was just the beginning for the young artist. Her discography has since expanded to include hit singles such as "Wenn ich wein," "Bei Nacht," "Wahrend du," "Schmetterlinge," and "Was Besseres." Additionally, she has released the album "Weisses Herz," further establishing her presence in the music scene.With a total of 12 songs that have appeared on charts for 359 weeks and have been featured in 62 charts over a period of 608 days, Ayliva's impact on the music industry is undeniable. Her journey, from a young girl in Recklinghausen with a passion for music to a chart-topping artist, is a testament to her talent, dedication, and the love she has for her craft.



