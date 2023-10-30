Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Digital Life and Gaming 30/10/2023

Hot Songs This Week (28/10): "Prada" By Casso, Raye & D-block Europe Dominates The Top40-charts.com Web Top 100

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
228 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
116 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
287 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
321 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
362 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
235 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
304 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
938 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
249 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
Hot Songs This Week (28/10): "Prada" By Casso, Raye & D-block Europe Dominates The Top40-charts.com Web Top 100
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the ever-evolving world of music, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 has once again provided insights into the songs that have captured the world's attention. Leading the chart this week is "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, holding its position at number one for the second consecutive week.

Following closely, "Si No Estas" by Inigo Quintero has climbed to the second spot, showing significant traction with listeners. Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" has seen a slight dip, moving from its top position to third place, but still remains a favorite among fans.

Kenya Grace's "Strangers" holds its ground at the fourth position, while Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" has made an impressive leap to the fifth spot, showcasing its enduring appeal even after 28 weeks on the chart. Tate McRae's "Greedy" has experienced a slight drop to the sixth position, but its presence in the top ten is a testament to its popularity.

Interestingly, the chart has witnessed the re-entry of some timeless classics. The Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling" and Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" have made a comeback, reminding us of their undying charm. Similarly, Gotye & Kimbra's "Somebody That I Used To Know" and Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" have also reappeared, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

On the other hand, new entrants to the chart include Duffy's "Mercy" debuting at the 75th position, proving that fresh tracks continue to find their audience.

It's evident that the musical landscape is a blend of new hits and timeless classics, with songs from various genres resonating with listeners worldwide. As the year progresses, it will be intriguing to see which tracks will rise to prominence and which ones will stand the test of time.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101740 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043840408325195 secs