The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds Takes Over The Charts!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG publishing clients The Rolling Stones' 24th British and 26th American studio album, Hackney Diamond, has topped the Official UK Albums Charts resulting in the third biggest week of sales for an album of 2023 so far, according to the UK Album Charts.72,000 units sold in the first week, Hackney Diamonds has outsold the rest of the Top five combined, landing Number One in twelve countries, number two in Italy and Greece, and number three on the US Billboard 200.Hackney Diamonds is the 13th studio album from the legendary Rock 'n' Roll group to reach Number One in the UK.Hackney Diamonds was released on October 20 to universal critical and commercial acclaim, with many calling the album their best studio work in decades.Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang, and marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt, who also co-wrote three of the album's tracks.The 12-track album was recorded in various locations around the world and features guest performances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.



