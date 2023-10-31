Greek Pagan Black Metallers Corax B.M Unveil "Zophos"



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_circle_music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greek black metal rising stars Corax B.M have released the first track off their upcoming debut album "Pagana". The single "Zophos" has been premiered today via No Clean Singing and can be viewed below. Watch "Zophos" now via No Clean Singing:https://www.nocleansinging.com/2023/10/12/an-ncs-video-premiere-corax-b-m-zophos"Pagana" is scheduled for a release on 26 January 2024 via The Circle Music (also known for Necromantia, The Magus, Thou Art Lord, Autumn Tears) and is available now for pre-order. The album will be available in CD, vinyl, tape and digital formats.Pre-order: https://thecirclemusic.gr/product-category/the-circle-releases/?filter_artist-name=corax-b-mMerch: https://thecirclemusic.gr/product-category/the-circle-releases/the-circle-releases-merchantise/The band commented: "Pagana" is our first full-length album after releasing our first EP "Spread The Occult". It consists of seven songs recorded with two bass guitars (Vi bass guitar) and a four-string for even darker melodies and riffs. Most of the lyrics are in Greek to express our feelings better on the black canvas. This is a Pagan Black Metal album with a lot of Thrash and Hardcore Punk influences dressed up with dark melodies from the Primal Greek and Scandinavian BM scene"Corax B.M's sound could best be characterised as a combination of black metal that owes a lot to early Rotting Christ, Necromantia and thrash metal or even hardcore influences that weave through many parts of their music. The Greek verse gives its own distinct sound. Aggressive, rough and emotionally charged, "Pagana" oozes with energy from start to finish."Pagana" follows on from the release of the "Spread the Occult" EP which saw the light of day in May 2022 via Poland's Pagan Records and featured The Magus (Necromantia, Yoth Iria etc.) on guest vocals on the song "Anilliagos". Hailing from Athens, Greece, the band started as a side project by Kostas "Corax" Katoikos (Blossom Death, Anachrist, In Burial, ex-Sorrowful Angels) who collaborated with drummer Morker (Yiannis Chariskos) and vocalist Énnea (Marita Makaronidi) for her use of "whisper vocals". Later, they were joined by bassist Peisithanatos (Thanos Nanopoulos) and the project inevitably became a solid band.Shortly after joining Pagan Records' roster, the project started performing live. The first live appearance was in April of 2022 at Remedy live stage (Athens). Later in September 2022, they appeared during the opening day of Golden R Festival in Volos, in October 2022, then at Storming The Gates Festival in Athens and in February 2023 at Blackended Horizons with more shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024."Pagana" tracklist:Angelos EksodiosMythosApostatisPaganaTaphosAntaraZophosCorax B.M on "Pagana" are:Kostas "Corax" Katoikos - Lead Vocals/ Rythm BassThanos "Peisithanatos" Nanopoulos - Lead Vi BassEnnea - Additional VocalsGiannis "Morker" Chariskos - DrumsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/corax-bmInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/coraxbmSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0taoRitYPctZQO8GdXAOAl?si=P0uNAa_HS8K0vvY7Wa9-kwWebsite: https://thecirclemusic.grFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Circle-Music-109161897443413Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_circle_music



