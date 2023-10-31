Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 31/10/2023

Nappy Roots Unveils Their 9th Studio Album Titled 'NAPPY4LIFE'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots today announced the release of its ninth studio album, "NAPPY4LIFE." with 'End of The Night Song' featuring Blanco Brown.

"NAPPY4LIFE" is a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and takes listeners on a personal and introspective look at life through the eyes of Nappy Roots while examining the state of current societal issues and its impact on each member of the group. The album shares a theme of perseverance, which has remained steadfast within the group for the past 25 years and echoes the history of hip-hop.

The song titles include:
Muddin'
Hands of Time with Shaun Rose
Rise & Grind with Backbone
SK8 E
End of The Night Song with Blanco Brown
Don't Cry with Madison Laughridge
Closer To My Dreams with Gold Griffith
Hotel Lobby with MONEY RABBIT
Photograph with Emi Meyer
The Intersection with Quelly

"The group is honored to keep doing what we love with the new songs featuring some amazing talent," said Fish Scales, Nappy Roots Co-founder and artist. "It's a great thing to be a part of the many changes in hip-hop and getting to experience the great topics, concepts and new artists that are coming out of the genre."

Nappy Roots members hail from Kentucky and Georgia, coming onto the music scene with the mixtape, "Country Fried Cess," in 1998 during the rise of southern hip-hop. The group has gone on to release eight more albums, including 2002's best selling hip-hop album, "Watermelon, Chicken & Grits." The kings of "rural rap" have also received two GRAMMY nominations and multiple RIAA platinum certifications with hits "Awnaw," "Po' Folks" and "Good Day."

To celebrate the single release, the group along with its brewery, Atlantucky Brewing, hosted a public "NAPPY4LIFE" album listening party on Oct. 26.
"NAPPY4LIFE" is available here and on all major streaming platforms For more information about Nappy Roots projects or performance dates, visit nappyroots.com.






