Pop / Rock 31/10/2023

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Perform On PBS's 'Austin City Limits'

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Perform On PBS's 'Austin City Limits'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and musician Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway made their Austin City Limits debut when the latest episode of the famed performance show premiered on PBS stations across the United States over the weekend. "This is something I've dreamed of for so long," Tuttle says. "I've been watching Austin City Limits since I was a little kid." She and the band performed four songs from their acclaimed new album, City of Gold-"El Dorado," "Yosemite," "Where Did All the Wild Things Go," and "San Joaquin"-and two from their 2021 Grammy-winning debut album, Crooked Tree-the title track and "Dooley's Farm." You can watch it all following Margo Price's set on the full episode below @Top40-Charts!

Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and recorded in Nashville, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's near constant touring with Golden Highway and their growth together as musicians and performers, cohering as a band. These 13 tracks—mostly written by Tuttle and Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show)—capture the electric energy of the band's live shows by highlighting each member's musical strengths. City of Gold also features special guest Dave Matthews on the song "Yosemite."

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals), and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals). Following their recent tour of the Western US, they return to the East Coast to tour in November.

MOLLY TUTTLE ON TOUR
Oct 31 Van Andel Arena w/Billy Strings Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 1 WhyHunger benefit at Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NY

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR
Nov 9 State Theatre State College, PA
Nov 10 Brooklyn Made (Sold Out) Brooklyn, NY
Nov 11 Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Mansfield, CT
Nov 12 The Egg Albany, NY
Nov 14 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Nov 16 Aura Portland, ME
Nov 17 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA
Nov 18 Landmark on Main Street (Sold Out) Port Washington, NY
Nov 19 Ardmore Music Hall (Sold Out) Ardmore, PA
Nov 21 9:30 Club Washington, DC
Dec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL
Dec 13 Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Dec 15-17 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CA
Mar 3 WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Steamboat Springs, CO
Mar 21-24 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN

MOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL
Jan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange Exeter
Jan 11 The Forum Bath
Jan 12 Cadogan Hall London
Jan 13 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill
Jan 14 Palace Theatre Southend
Jan 16 The Apex Bury St Edmunds
Jan 17 Lowther Pavilion Lytham
Jan 18 Sunderland Fire Station Sunderland
Jan 19 Celtic Connections Glasgow
Jan 21 Buxton Opera House Buxton
Jan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's Lynn
Jan 24 Theatre Severn Shrewsbury
Jan 25 St Albans Arena St Albans
Jan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New Brighton
Jan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate






