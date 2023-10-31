Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Perform On PBS's 'Austin City Limits'





Jan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and musician Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway made their Austin City Limits debut when the latest episode of the famed performance show premiered on PBS stations across the United States over the weekend. "This is something I've dreamed of for so long," Tuttle says. "I've been watching Austin City Limits since I was a little kid." She and the band performed four songs from their acclaimed new album, City of Gold-"El Dorado," "Yosemite," "Where Did All the Wild Things Go," and "San Joaquin"-and two from their 2021 Grammy-winning debut album, Crooked Tree-the title track and "Dooley's Farm." You can watch it all following Margo Price's set on the full episode below @Top40-Charts!Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and recorded in Nashville, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's near constant touring with Golden Highway and their growth together as musicians and performers, cohering as a band. These 13 tracks—mostly written by Tuttle and Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show)—capture the electric energy of the band's live shows by highlighting each member's musical strengths. City of Gold also features special guest Dave Matthews on the song "Yosemite."In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals), and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals). Following their recent tour of the Western US, they return to the East Coast to tour in November.MOLLY TUTTLE ON TOUROct 31 Van Andel Arena w/Billy Strings Grand Rapids, MINov 1 WhyHunger benefit at Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NYMOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOURNov 9 State Theatre State College, PANov 10 Brooklyn Made (Sold Out) Brooklyn, NYNov 11 Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Mansfield, CTNov 12 The Egg Albany, NYNov 14 Higher Ground South Burlington, VTNov 16 Aura Portland, MENov 17 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MANov 18 Landmark on Main Street (Sold Out) Port Washington, NYNov 19 Ardmore Music Hall (Sold Out) Ardmore, PANov 21 9:30 Club Washington, DCDec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FLDec 13 Troubadour West Hollywood, CADec 15-17 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CAMar 3 WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Steamboat Springs, COMar 21-24 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TNMOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUELJan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange ExeterJan 11 The Forum BathJan 12 Cadogan Hall LondonJan 13 De La Warr Pavilion BexhillJan 14 Palace Theatre SouthendJan 16 The Apex Bury St EdmundsJan 17 Lowther Pavilion LythamJan 18 Sunderland Fire Station SunderlandJan 19 Celtic Connections GlasgowJan 21 Buxton Opera House BuxtonJan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's LynnJan 24 Theatre Severn ShrewsburyJan 25 St Albans Arena St AlbansJan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New BrightonJan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate



