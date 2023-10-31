|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Paige King Johnson Nominated For Female, Country, Songwriter, And Country Tour Of The Year At The Carolina Country Music Awards
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
228 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
116 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
287 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
321 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
362 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
235 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
304 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
938 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
249 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
Most read news of the week
Oliver Pigott, A Finalist On Canadian Idol, Embarks On A Heartfelt Musical Journey With His Debut Single In The US
"Si No Estas" By Inigo Quintero Continues To Reign Supreme On The German Top 40 For The Week Of 28th October 2023
Antwerp, Belgium Shoegazers Newmoon Release New Single + Video "Fading Phase" Off Upcoming Album: "Temporary Light", Out March 2024
"Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift Climbs to the Top of USA Singles Top 40 for the Week of 28th October 2023
Saxophonist Ada Rovatti Releasing 'The Hidden World Of Piloo' Featuring Randy Brecker, Kurt Elling, Niki Haris, Fay Claassen, Alma Naidu & More
Portland Postpunk Duo Sky Lions Presents 'Werewolves' Single With Animalistic Video From Debut 'Inside The Circle' Album