News
Pop / Rock 31/10/2023

Tiesto, Chainsmokers & More To Headline Together As One!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Insomniac, a renowned global leader in live events, has unveiled the highly anticipated lineup for its upcoming year-end extravaganza in the Pacific Northwest, Together As One NYE. This celebratory two-day festival is set to light up the New Year's Eve weekend, captivating festival goers on Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31 at the iconic Tacoma Dome.

The electronic dance music scene in the City of Destiny will take over with a lineup of EDM giants, including GRAMMY-winning duo The Chainsmokers, an emotionally charged, genre-blending experience from Seattle-based Seven Lions, pioneering figure and global icon Tiësto, British trance trio Above & Beyond, singer-songwriter Alison Wonderland, and many more.
Embraced by an electrifying array of talent, revelers will dance into the night immersed into the soundscapes of EDM, bidding farewell to 2023 and ushering in 2024.
Two-day and single-day passes for the inaugural Together As One NYE 2023 go on sale this Friday, November 3 at 12 p.m. PT at TogetherAsOneNYE.com.

The full lineup of artists ringing in the New Year at Together As One NYE 2023 include:
Above & Beyond
Alex Bosi
Alison Wonderland
The Chainsmokers
Crystal Skies
DJ Reza
Galantis
Morten
Nostalgix
Seven Lions
Sullivan King
Tiësto
Vanic
William Black
Wolfstax

The Tacoma Dome, Washington state's largest indoor performance venue, will undergo a stunning transformation into the premier haven for music enthusiasts to welcome the new year with unparalleled style, energy, and high-energy performances. Attendees can prepare for a mesmerizing stage design, immersive visuals, and an atmosphere pulsating with unmatched energy. The 2023 edition of Together As One NYE will reimagine the original, iconic SoCal festival from many years ago.
Two-day and single day GA (18+), GA+ (18+), and VIP tickets (21+) for Tacoma's Together As One NYE will be available beginning this Friday, November 3 at 12 p.m. PT at TogetherAsOneNYE.com. All ticket types are available on layaway beginning with a deposit of just $40.






