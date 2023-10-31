Raye & Hans Zimmer Present Ode To 'Mother Nature'





The track debuted globally on Greg James's BBC



"Mother Nature" was written by Hans and RAYE alongside award winning composer collective Bleeding Fingers Music. It features compelling lyrics written and performed by RAYE that reflect the Earth's awe, beauty, fragility and resilience, subjects highlighted throughout the upcoming series. The track also features additional vocals by Dan Smith, and was produced by Russell Emanuel.



RAYE says: "I am a Planet Earth stan, I've watched religiously for years, so having this opportunity open for me doesn't even feel real.







Having recently captivated audiences with her renditions of "Escapism." and "Worth It." on The



Presenting the album in full with brand new breathtaking arrangements, the one-off show featured live performances from her universally acclaimed debut album, My 21st Century Blues, including standouts like "Oscar Winning Tears.," new single "Worth It." and the huge RIAA-Platinum global smash hit "Escapism." RAYE's triumphant musicianship earned her rave reviews from The Guardian, Financial Times, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Telegraph who hailed the powerhouse as, "The most talented artist since







This spellbinding series will feature never-seen-before behavior, and dive deep into the stories and animal characters which reflect the new challenges that wildlife faces in our modern, crowded world. Featuring a score by Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Sara Barone for Bleeding Fingers Music, the series will also highlight the growing need to preserve and restore nature. In the final episode viewers will meet some of the dedicated 'heroes' across the globe who put their lives on the line to protect the wildlife and the critically important ecosystems of Planet Earth.



RAYE is riding high from the continued success of her inescapable global hit "Escapism.", which peaked at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart and has been certified RIAA Platinum in the US and 9 other territories. The track has since accumulated over 1 billion streams worldwide and remains the second biggest selling single of the year in the UK where it's won "Best Social Trended Song" at The Global Awards, "Best Contemporary Song" at the Ivor Novello Awards, and "Best Independent Track" at the AIM Independent



RAYE was recently shot for British Vogue and was named one of the title's Top 25 Women of the Year in its Vogue 25 list. In the last year, she has also graced the cover of magazines such as GQ, Cosmopolitan, Wonderland, Bricks, Euphoria, Time Out and DIY and been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, V Magazine, NPR Music, People, Vulture, and many more. Globally, RAYE's season of high profile television performances this year include The



My 21st Century Blues North American 2023 Tour Dates:

October 27 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

October 31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

November 1 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

November 3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

November 6 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

November 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to massive public demand, RAYE and Hans Zimmer today release their poignant and powerful collaboration, "Mother Nature", available to stream now across all digital platforms via Human Re Sources/The Orchard. BBC Studios brought the legendary Academy Award-winning composer and global music superstar together for the resounding song written for the Sir David Attenborough-presented landmark series Planet Earth III.The track debuted globally on Greg James's BBC Radio 1 breakfast show and via an extended trailer for the highly anticipated TV series. The breathtaking cinematic visuals in the trailer provided a tantalizing glimpse of the extraordinary animals from around the globe set to feature in the series all filmed during a five-year project."Mother Nature" was written by Hans and RAYE alongside award winning composer collective Bleeding Fingers Music. It features compelling lyrics written and performed by RAYE that reflect the Earth's awe, beauty, fragility and resilience, subjects highlighted throughout the upcoming series. The track also features additional vocals by Dan Smith, and was produced by Russell Emanuel.RAYE says: "I am a Planet Earth stan, I've watched religiously for years, so having this opportunity open for me doesn't even feel real. David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer are two of my heroes, to be able to compose a song with Hans is BEYOND a wildest dream, and then to hear Sir David narrate over and in between my voice actually brings tears to my eyes. To be able to contribute in my small way to this massively important and equally beautiful documentary series is an honour and a moment I will always cherish." Hans Zimmer commented: "Creating scores for any of the BBC's Natural History series is always an honor for me as there are no more epic stories than those occurring naturally every day in our own planet's ecosystem. For 'Planet Earth III' it's a further privilege to bring the incredible world class talents of Bastille and RAYE to create both a wonderful soundscape for the series, and the beautiful, poignant track, 'Mother Nature.'"Having recently captivated audiences with her renditions of "Escapism." and "Worth It." on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, RAYE is also fresh off releasing the live album, My 21st Century Symphony, recorded from her recent captivating sold out show at London's famed The Royal Albert Hall where she was accompanied by the majestic live orchestra, The Heritage Orchestra, and the 30-piece youth gospel choir, The Flames Collective.Presenting the album in full with brand new breathtaking arrangements, the one-off show featured live performances from her universally acclaimed debut album, My 21st Century Blues, including standouts like "Oscar Winning Tears.," new single "Worth It." and the huge RIAA-Platinum global smash hit "Escapism." RAYE's triumphant musicianship earned her rave reviews from The Guardian, Financial Times, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Telegraph who hailed the powerhouse as, "The most talented artist since Adele and Amy Winehouse." Seven years after the ground-breaking Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Planet Earth II iguana and snakes chase viral sensation, the eagerly anticipated Planet Earth III journeys across the continents revealing the wonders of our planet.This spellbinding series will feature never-seen-before behavior, and dive deep into the stories and animal characters which reflect the new challenges that wildlife faces in our modern, crowded world. Featuring a score by Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Sara Barone for Bleeding Fingers Music, the series will also highlight the growing need to preserve and restore nature. In the final episode viewers will meet some of the dedicated 'heroes' across the globe who put their lives on the line to protect the wildlife and the critically important ecosystems of Planet Earth.RAYE is riding high from the continued success of her inescapable global hit "Escapism.", which peaked at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart and has been certified RIAA Platinum in the US and 9 other territories. The track has since accumulated over 1 billion streams worldwide and remains the second biggest selling single of the year in the UK where it's won "Best Social Trended Song" at The Global Awards, "Best Contemporary Song" at the Ivor Novello Awards, and "Best Independent Track" at the AIM Independent Music Awards. "Escapism." also earned RAYE her highest-peaking song on the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 22) and topped TikTok's viral music chart where it boasts 110 million views.RAYE was recently shot for British Vogue and was named one of the title's Top 25 Women of the Year in its Vogue 25 list. In the last year, she has also graced the cover of magazines such as GQ, Cosmopolitan, Wonderland, Bricks, Euphoria, Time Out and DIY and been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, V Magazine, NPR Music, People, Vulture, and many more. Globally, RAYE's season of high profile television performances this year include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, and The Graham Norton Show, in addition to a career-defining appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. RAYE also featured in Kim Kardashian's recent SKIMS Shapewear collection campaign alongside PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, and Nessa Barrett.My 21st Century Blues North American 2023 Tour Dates:October 27 - Denver, CO - Gothic TheatreOctober 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexOctober 30 - Seattle, WA - The ShowboxOctober 31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore BallroomNovember 1 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal BallroomNovember 3 - Oakland, CA - Fox TheaterNovember 6 - Pomona, CA - The Glass HouseNovember 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo



