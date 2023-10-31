John Mellencamp Affirms The Extension Of His Highly Praised Tour





Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents, the tour will begin in Rochester, NY on March 8 and conclude in Savannah, GA on April 23. Mellencamp will also perform in Newark, NJ, Hartford, CT, Birmingham, AL, Green Bay, WI, Washington, D.C. and more. Complete list of dates below.



Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, October 31 at 10am local time. These exclusive offers an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, autographed memorabilia, special merchandise and more. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10AM local time.



The new dates celebrate Mellencamp's most recent album, Orpheus Descending, released to widespread critical acclaim this June on Republic Records.



He will continue to perform songs from the new LP, Orpheus Descending, during his live set. The



Orpheus Descending, produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio, marks Mellencamp's twenty fifth studio album. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks "Hey God" and "The Eyes of Portland" focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.



Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's



Last year, he released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.



Mellencamp has continued to focus on another facet of his artistic expression: painting. Last year, he released a self-curated book of his work, John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages, which is out now on Rizzoli New York.



JOHN MELLENCAMP LIVE AND IN PERSON 2024 TOUR

March 8—Rochester, NY—West Herr Auditorium Theatre

March 10—Newark, NJ—New Jersey Performing Arts Center

March 11—Worcester, MA—The Hanover Theatre

March 13—Hartford, CT—The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

March 14—Schenectady, NY—Proctors

March 16—Erie, PA—Warner Theatre

March 17—Toledo, OH—Stranahan Theater

March 19—East Lansing, MI—Wharton Center

March 20—Richmond, KY—EKU Center for the Arts

March 22—Muncie, IN—Emens Auditorium

March 23—Springfield, IL—UIS Performing Arts Center

March 25—Green Bay, WI—The Weidner

March 26—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts

March 27—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center

April 4—Duluth, MN—DECC Symphony Hall

April 5—Des Moines, IA—Des Moines Civic Center

April 7—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater

April 9—Springfield, MO—Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts

April 10—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Center

April 12—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall

April 14—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 15—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 17—Fayetteville, NC—Crown Theatre

April 18—Washington, D.C.—DAR Constitution Hall

April 20—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium

April 21—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall

