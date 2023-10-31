The 66th Annual Grammy Awards Nominees Will Be Announced Via A Livestream Event On Friday, November 10, 2023





The annual GRAMMY Awards celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners on Music's Biggest Night. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. will be joined by GRAMMY winners Arooj Aftab, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Cheryl Pawelski, Kim Petras, Judith Sherman, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, and "Weird Al" Yankovic, along with "CBS Mornings" Co-Hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil to reveal the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominees.City National Bank is the Official Bank of the GRAMMYs and proud sponsor of the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations.The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominees will be announced via a livestream event on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube, kicking off with a special presentation announcing the nominees in the General Field and select Categories.Video announcements of the nominees in the remaining Categories will also be published on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube while the event is underway, and the full list of nominees will be published on GRAMMY.com immediately following the presentation. Nominees will also be announced via a press release.The annual GRAMMY Awards celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners on Music's Biggest Night.



