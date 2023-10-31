Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 31/10/2023

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards Nominees Will Be Announced Via A Livestream Event On Friday, November 10, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
228 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
116 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
287 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
321 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
362 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
235 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
304 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
938 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
249 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. will be joined by GRAMMY winners Arooj Aftab, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Cheryl Pawelski, Kim Petras, Judith Sherman, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, and "Weird Al" Yankovic, along with "CBS Mornings" Co-Hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil to reveal the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominees.

City National Bank is the Official Bank of the GRAMMYs and proud sponsor of the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominees will be announced via a livestream event on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube, kicking off with a special presentation announcing the nominees in the General Field and select Categories.

Video announcements of the nominees in the remaining Categories will also be published on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube while the event is underway, and the full list of nominees will be published on GRAMMY.com immediately following the presentation. Nominees will also be announced via a press release.

The annual GRAMMY Awards celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners on Music's Biggest Night.






