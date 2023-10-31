Emerging Star Kenya Grace Secures The Top Spot On Dance Charts With 'Strangers'



She served up "Oranges" in 2022, reeling in over 1 million Spotify streams. The 2023 follow-up "Afterparty Lover '' surpassed 3 million streams, while "Meteor" blasted off to the tune of 4 million and counting. In the meantime, she built a devout audience across social media and received critical acclaim from Wordplay Magazine, New Wave Magazine, and more. Signing to Warner Records' flagship dance label Major Recordings, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reaching yet another major milestone, Kenya Grace's buzzing anthem " Strangers " is the #1 dance song in the country!It vaults to #1 at Dance Radio and holds a second week at #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart. It notably marks "the first time ever that the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart has been led by a track solely, written, produced and sung by a woman." Additionally, " Strangers " climbs into the Top 30 at Top 40 radio. Grace is winning hearts around the world with the captivating drum 'n' bass tune, anchored by her intimate lyricism. Thus far, " Strangers " has generated over 274 million global streams, with over 100 billion plays across 3 million plus creates, in addition to reaching #3 on Spotify's Global Chart and #1 on the Shazam Dance Chart.Across the pond, Kenya also made history by topping the charts in the UK and becoming "the only female artist besides Kate Bush to hit #1 as a sole writer, producer, and performer." She continues to hold the top spot for a 3rd straight week!By popular demand, Kenya shared a stripped down and striking version of the track "Strangers (sad acoustic version)" this past week. Listen HERE. Meanwhile, her follow-up single "Only In My Mind" continues to gain traction. It has already reeled in north of 5 million Spotify streams. Take a listen here. Grace is currently on tour in Europe and will hit North America in December, rolling through New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Demand for all shows proved so overwhelming that she added second shows in all three cities. See below for all upcoming tour dates and grab the last few tickets now. Grace Tour Dates:October 31 - London, U.K. - Village UndergroundDecember 4 - New York, NY - Elsewhere - Zone One *SOLD OUT*December 5 - New York, NY - Elsewhere - Zone OneDecember 11 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid *SOLD OUT*December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid *SOLD OUT*December 14 - Toronto, Canada - The Drake Hotel [Early Show] *SOLD OUT*December 14 - Toronto, Canada - The Drake Hotel [Late Show] *SOLD OUT*Helming an inimitable musical vision as a producer and projecting a magnetic voice as a vocalist, Kenya Grace presents a multi-dimensional perspective on electronic pop. The South Africa-born, UK-based singer, songwriter, and producer strikes a balance between nocturnal dancefloor energy and skyscraping songcraft like no other.A self-taught bedroom creator hailing from a small town near Southampton, she has built up a huge online fanbase and safe space for the alternative kids, anime kids, gamers and ravers through her live performances and honest and personal lyricism. She has committed herself to a life in music, doing so on her own terms, eclipsing genre lines and architecting her vision around vivid storytelling.She served up "Oranges" in 2022, reeling in over 1 million Spotify streams. The 2023 follow-up "Afterparty Lover '' surpassed 3 million streams, while "Meteor" blasted off to the tune of 4 million and counting. In the meantime, she built a devout audience across social media and received critical acclaim from Wordplay Magazine, New Wave Magazine, and more. Signing to Warner Records' flagship dance label Major Recordings, Kenya ignites her biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet with "Strangers."



