Del Castillo Showcases "All Around" In Both Audio & Video Formats



"All Around" is their fascinating musical story centering around being aware of the beauty all around you, seeing the world through the eyes of your child.

"When you look into the sky can you see heaven there?"

"It's all around you, it's all around me" The tale is enhanced and made complete by the inclusion of the rich, deep south of the border cultural flair presented by the precision guitar work of Del Castillo.



Del Castillo also announced that they have just re-released their holiday EP "

Del Castillo - Music: www.delcastillomusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Del Castillo announced their showcase presentation of "All Around" their marvelous song now being delivered in both audio and video formats."All Around" is their fascinating musical story centering around being aware of the beauty all around you, seeing the world through the eyes of your child."When you look into the sky can you see heaven there?""It's all around you, it's all around me" The tale is enhanced and made complete by the inclusion of the rich, deep south of the border cultural flair presented by the precision guitar work of Del Castillo.Del Castillo also announced that they have just re-released their holiday EP " Merry Christmas " -both available now.Del Castillo - Music: www.delcastillomusic.com



