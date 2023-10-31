Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 31/10/2023

Del Castillo Showcases "All Around" In Both Audio & Video Formats

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
228 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
116 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
287 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
321 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
362 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
235 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
304 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
938 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
249 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
Del Castillo Showcases "All Around" In Both Audio & Video Formats
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Del Castillo announced their showcase presentation of "All Around" their marvelous song now being delivered in both audio and video formats.
"All Around" is their fascinating musical story centering around being aware of the beauty all around you, seeing the world through the eyes of your child.
"When you look into the sky can you see heaven there?"
"It's all around you, it's all around me" The tale is enhanced and made complete by the inclusion of the rich, deep south of the border cultural flair presented by the precision guitar work of Del Castillo.

Del Castillo also announced that they have just re-released their holiday EP "Merry Christmas" -both available now.
Del Castillo - Music: www.delcastillomusic.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0119770 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0070490837097168 secs