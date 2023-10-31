Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 31/10/2023

From The Drifters To Monic: A Glimpse Into The #1 US Singles On October 31st

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
228 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
116 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
287 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
321 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
362 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
235 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
304 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
938 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
249 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
From The Drifters To Monic: A Glimpse Into The #1 US Singles On October 31st
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music has always been a reflection of the times, and the songs that have topped the US Singles charts on October 31st over the years are no exception. Spanning from the soulful sounds of the 1960s to the R&B hits of the 1990s, these chart-toppers provide a sonic journey through the decades.

Starting in 1960, the Drifters serenaded listeners with their hit "SAVE THE LAST DANCE FOR ME." This classic tune, with its catchy chorus and heartfelt lyrics, set the tone for a decade that would be defined by soulful ballads and danceable tracks.

Fast forward to 1964, and the Supremes were taking the world by storm with their iconic song, "BABY LOVE." As one of the leading girl groups of the era, the Supremes' influence on pop music cannot be overstated.

The 1970s saw the Jackson Five claim the top spot with their timeless hit, "I'LL BE THERE." With young Michael Jackson's unmistakable voice leading the way, this song remains a favorite for many to this day.

Christopher Cross brought a soft rock vibe to the charts in 1981 with "Christopher Cross">ARTHUR'S THEME(BEST THAT YOU CAN DO)," a song that evokes a sense of nostalgia and romance.

By 1987, Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, was dominating the music scene. His hit "BAD" showcased his unparalleled talent and solidified his place in music history.

The 1990s brought a shift towards R&B, with Boyz II Men's "END OF THE ROAD" in 1992 and Monica's "THE FIRST NIGHT" in 1998 both reaching the coveted #1 spot.

From the Drifters' soulful melodies to Monica's smooth R&B vocals, the songs that have topped the charts on October 31st provide a snapshot of the ever-evolving music landscape. As we look back on these hits, we are reminded of the power of music to connect, inspire, and transport us through time.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0093670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049562454223633 secs