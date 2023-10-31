Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 31/10/2023

"Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift Reigns Supreme on World Singles Official Top 100 Chart

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
228 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
116 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
287 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
321 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
362 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
235 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
304 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
938 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
249 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
197 entries in 15 charts
"Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift Reigns Supreme on World Singles Official Top 100 Chart
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a week filled with musical dynamism, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" has clinched the top spot on the World Singles Official Top 100 chart. The song, which has been on the chart for 28 weeks, has shown remarkable staying power and continues to resonate with fans globally.

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" follows closely, having previously secured the number one position. The track has been on the chart for 22 weeks and remains a favorite among listeners. Meanwhile, "Si No Estas" by Inigo Quintero has made a significant leap to the third position after being on the chart for just 49 weeks.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" has also made notable progress, moving up to the fourth spot after six weeks on the chart. Other songs making waves include "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, and "Strangers" by Kenya Grace, both of which have been steadily climbing the ranks.

New entries have spiced up the chart, with Bad Bunny's "Monaco" debuting at the 21st position. Other fresh tracks from the artist, such as "Perro Negro" and "Fina," have also found their way onto the chart, showcasing Bad Bunny's undeniable influence in the music scene.

Reezy's "14 Passenger" and "U Can't C Me" have also made their debut, adding to the diversity of the chart. Other newcomers include "Telefono Nuevo" by Bad Bunny & Luar La L, "Me & U" by Tems, and "Arranca" by Becky G & Omega.

While new songs are making their mark, some tracks have shown incredible resilience. "Another Love" by Tom Odell, for instance, has been on the chart for a whopping 713 weeks, proving that some melodies truly are timeless.

As the musical landscape continues to evolve, the World Singles Official Top 100 chart remains a testament to the ever-changing tastes of listeners worldwide. With a blend of new entrants and enduring hits, the chart offers a snapshot of the global music scene's current pulse.






