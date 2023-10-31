Lacobo-Jomes Releases "Blood On The Blade" On November 3, 2023



From the heart of East Yorkshire, UK, emerges a captivating and fiercely independent musical talent: Lacobo-Jomes. Beyond being a musician, he is a gifted songwriter, a deft producer, and a masterful storyteller. With an unyielding dedication to crafting his unique sonic narratives, Lacobo-Jomes is ecstatic to introduce his latest single and its accompanying video, "Blood on the Blade." (Blood on the Blade) This compelling track serves as the opening salvo to his forthcoming EP, "Sounds of Emotion," slated to grace all major streaming platforms on November 3, 2023.



The genesis of "Blood on the Blade" and the entirety of the "Sounds of Emotion" EP can be traced back to Lacobo-Jomes' intimate home studio. Within this personal creative sanctuary, he poured his soul into the music, weaving a collection of songs that plumb the depths of the human experience. To ensure these compositions received the finesse they deserved, Lacobo-Jomes enlisted the expertise of Nick



Lacobo-Jomes' musical odyssey traces its roots to his formative years. During his somewhat awkward teenage phase, he discovered solace and a means of self-expression by belting out pop tunes, capturing his voice on a well-worn tape recorder. However, it wasn't until his college years that Lacobo-Jomes unearthed his true passion for crafting and performing music. During this pivotal period, he forged connections with kindred spirits who ignited his musical spark, eventually leading him to record and tour with the Nottingham-based band C.F. Kane and explore various other musical incarnations. However, true artistic growth often necessitates breaking away from the familiar. For Lacobo-Jomes, this translated into parting ways with his musical companions and embarking on a solo journey. This path led him into the intricate and, at times, precarious world of home studio recording. Through this transition, he discovered newfound artistic liberty in creating music entirely on his terms—an approach that allowed him to channel his emotions and experiences into his compositions.



The track "Blood on the Blade '' bears the weight of profound emotion. It transcends the confines of mere music; it serves as a raw conduit for sorrow, anger, and despair. The lyrics delve deep into the disheartening reality of today's world, where vulnerable individuals, particularly the youth, can be manipulated and coerced into acts of violence, most notably knife crimes. In the face of such grim circumstances, Lacobo-Jomes weaves threads of hope and redemption into his lyrical tapestry, encapsulated in the poignant line, "...love will find a way to atone for you."



As Lacobo-Jomes introduces "Blood on the Blade '' to the world, he extends an invitation to listeners to engage with the song on their own terms. Like all great art, once it departs the artist's realm, it takes on a life of its own, evolving and resonating uniquely with each individual who encounters it.



