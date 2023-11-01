Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Add 22 Stadium Shows To World Tour





Kicking off on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales, Springsteen and The E Street Band will bring their "rapturous and cathartic" (USA Today)" 2024 world tour to Northern Ireland, Ireland, England including a date in Sunderland on May 22nd, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway — before bookending in the UK with a date at London's Wembley Stadium on July 25. Tickets will go on sale starting with Odense, Denmark on Friday 2nd November. Full list of performance dates and on-sale times below.



Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets, and earned widespread praise as some of the best shows of the band's career. The 2023 European run received praise as "one of the greatest shows ever" (Daily Telegraph) as well as five-star reviews from The Times, The Independent, NME and many others across its 14 countries. Highlights included a two-night kick-off in Barcelona which "unleashed euphoria" (El Correo) as well as performances to over 130,000 fans across two dates in London's Hyde Park and a final night to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy.



Full list of performance dates and on-sale times below.Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets, and earned widespread praise as some of the best shows of the band's career. The 2023 European run received praise as "one of the greatest shows ever" (Daily Telegraph) as well as five-star reviews from The Times, The Independent, NME and many others across its 14 countries. Highlights included a two-night kick-off in Barcelona which "unleashed euphoria" (El Correo) as well as performances to over 130,000 fans across two dates in London's Hyde Park and a final night to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy.Returning to North America at the tail end of summer, Springsteen and The E Street Band's first U.S. stadium show in seven years — at Chicago's Wrigley Field — was lauded as "something without equal" (Chicago Tribune) and one of "Wrigley Field's brightest moments'' (Chicago Sun-Times). A three-night New Jersey homecoming at MetLife Stadium over Labor Day weekend was praised as "blistering and time-eclipsing" (Salon) and "a joyous affair where nobody felt like saying goodbye" (Rolling Stone). Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 World Tour will come to Cardiff, Sunderland and London in 2024. Tickets for U.K. dates of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 World Tour go on sale Friday 3rd November at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk and AEGPresents.co.uk. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 World Tour:New European Dates Announced:May 5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)May 9 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)May 12 - Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)May 16 - Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)May 19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)May 22 - Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)May 25 - Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)May 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)June 1 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)June 3 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)June 12 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)June 14 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)June 20 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am*)June 27 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am*)July 2 - Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)July 5 - Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10am*)July 9 - Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am*)July 12 - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11am*)July 15 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)July 18 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)July 21 - Bergen, Norway @ Dokken (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10am*)July 25 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)*All on-sale times are local timePreviously Announced North American Dates:Limited tickets available for these shows.March 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint CenterMarch 25 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga ArenaMarch 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase CenterMarch 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase CenterApril 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia ForumApril 7 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia ForumApril 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun ArenaApril 15 - Albany, NY @ MVP ArenaApril 18 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless DomeApril 21 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide ArenaAug. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints ArenaAug. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints ArenaAug. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank ParkAug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank ParkSept. 7 - Washington, DC @ Nationals ParkSept. 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden YardsOct. 31 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre BellNov. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank ArenaNov. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank ArenaNov. 9 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire CentreNov. 13 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life CentreNov. 16 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank SaddledomeNov. 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers PlaceNov. 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena



