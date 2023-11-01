Country Riser Austin Williams Signs With CAA For Representation Following Breakout Debut





Williams will perform at Nashville's iconic Exit/In today, Wednesday, November 1st. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country newcomer Austin Williams has been on a fast-paced upward trajectory since the release of his breakout, iTunes all-genre Top 10 debut "Wanna Be Saved," which now boasts more than 7 million streams. Today Williams announces a partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for booking.The 19-year old Nashville native signed to industry veteran Missi Gallimore and and Jim Wilkes' T.R.U.T.H Management Projects/Promotion and independent label Truth of Dare Records earlier this year. Shortly after, he released "Wanna Be Saved" followed by his debut EP of the same name. On November 17th, he'll release the full version of his country-fried 90s rap mashup that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, and on December 8th, he'll share a new song called " Here We Go Again "I have always wanted to work with Rod Essig and the CAA family," says Gallimore. "So excited to take this next step in Austin's career. I know that we are in good hands for representation as we launch into the next phase of Austin's career.""I take pride in having the hardest working team in town," adds Williams. "I couldn't be more blessed to add another puzzle piece to that team. Looking forward to the future."Williams will perform at Nashville's iconic Exit/In today, Wednesday, November 1st.



