Acclaimed Shoegaze Band Newmoon Return With Mesmerizing 'Fading Phase'

For the cover art the band contacted Brussels-based American painter Janise Yntema. "When we saw her painting everything just clicked," explains Cannaerts. "We were immediately drawn to it and it felt like it fit the theme of the album so well. We got her permission right as we went into the studio so it also gave us some form of visual reference while recording." The original painting is from 2019 and is titled 'Morning Sky'. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brace yourselves for an enchanting musical journey as Newmoon, the acclaimed shoegaze band from Antwerp, Belgium, unveils their third studio album 'Temporary Light', set for release on March 22nd 2024, through [PIAS] Recordings (EU) and Manifesto Records (US).Ahead of the album release, Newmoon have released the album's first single 'Fading Phase'. Dreamy, hypnotic and ethereal with blooming guitars and gracefully haunting melodies, 'Fading Phase' will send listeners into a state of mesmerizing bliss."While writing this album I got a new guitar", singer-guitarist Bert Cannaerts explains, "It was an older Rickenbacker from the 90's with loads of wear and tear on it. Definitely a guitar that already had a great life before it got into my hands. The main riff of 'Fading Phase' was the first thing I wrote on that guitar and the whole song just kind of wrote itself as soon as I had that riff. It was one of those magical moments where everything just falls into place."'Temporary Light' is full of those magical moments. It weaves a sonic tapestry that harks back to the band's roots yet retains a fresh approach that keeps their music alluring. Blending airy vocals with lush guitars, Newmoon creates an immersive sound that sweeps listeners off their feet into a striking world that feels distant yet familiar at the same time.Joined by new drummer, Conor Dawson, album #3 marks an exciting chapter in Newmoon's evolution. The band's signature feel for grand yet delicate melodies are enriched by Dawson's rhythmic finesse, adding a layer of depth and musicality to their songs.After a more melodic approach on their previous release 'Nothing Hurts Forever', Newmoon returns to embrace their abrasive, dreamy and ethereal sound on "Temporary Light". Eight tracks that sweep from gentle melodies and catchy hooks to plush walls of guitars and pummeling drums."Thick layers of guitars always felt natural to us and are kind of our main thing. We wanted to explore some ideas that have been in the back of our mind ever since we started this band," says Bert Cannaerts. "As soon as we let go of trying to write a specific type of album, the songs grew organically and everything just clicked."Having previously recorded " Space " and the band's debut EP "Invitation To Hold", Newmoon enlisted engineer and producer Thomas Valkiers again to record "Temporary Light". Additionally, Simon Scott of Slowdive,, renowned as one of the key people within the shoegazing genre, is responsible for mastering, truly elevating the sound of "Temporary Light".For the cover art the band contacted Brussels-based American painter Janise Yntema. "When we saw her painting everything just clicked," explains Cannaerts. "We were immediately drawn to it and it felt like it fit the theme of the album so well. We got her permission right as we went into the studio so it also gave us some form of visual reference while recording." The original painting is from 2019 and is titled 'Morning Sky'.



