Welsh Alt Folk Country Rockers 'Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog' Release Stunning New Album Yn Fyw!





MEMBERS:

Iwan Hughes (vocals, guitars, keyboards. Also plays with Georgia Ruth, Katell Keineg)

Dafydd Hughes (drums. Also played with Gwenno , Georgia Ruth)

Aled Hughes (bass guitar, guitars, vocals. Also played with Colorama, Al Lewis, Georgia Ruth. Producer/engineer with The Alarm, Rio 18)

Llyr Pari (guitars. Also plays with Gwenno and previously with Gruff Rhys, Eleanor Friedberger)

Branwen Williams (keyboards, vocals. Also plays with Candelas)

Euron Jones (pedal steel guitar. Also played with Maharishi)

Osian Huw Williams (guitar, percussion, vocals. Also plays with Candelas)

Gethin Griffiths (keyboards, vocals. Also plays with Bwncath)



The three brothers formed the band in 2006. By the time they had released their debut album, Dawns Y Trychfilod ("Dance of the Insects") on the Sbrigyn Ymborth label in 2007, they had already developed a good following and were regularly appearing on stage with some of Wales's best known acts. The band launched the album with a headlining tour across Wales.



The band entered Bryn Derwen studio with producer and engineer

Dyddiau Du, Dyddiau Gwyn review - Album: Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Dyddiau Du, Dyddiau Gwyn - For Folk's Sake (forfolkssake.com)



Third album Draw Dros y Mynydd - again produced by



Draw Dros y Mynydd review - Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Draw Dros Y Mynydd (aaamusic.co.uk)



In 2016, their fourth album (IV) was released.



In 2023 Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog released the double single Clawdd Eithin / Adenydd and announced a new studio album for 2024 as well as a live album.



Albums :

Dawns y Trychfilod (Sbrigyn Ymborth) - 2007

Dyddiau Du, Dyddiau Gwyn (Sbrigyn Ymborth) - 2010 (Wales) / 2011 (UK)

Draw Dros y Mynydd (Sbrigyn Ymborth) - 2012

IV (Sbrigyn Ymborth) - 2016



Singles:

Paid a Deud with Gwyneth Glyn (Sbrigyn Ymborth) - 2008

Clawdd Eithin / Adenydd (Sbrigyn Ymborth - 2023



Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog have performed live regularly since forming, having toured extensively in Wales and beyond, including England, Scotland, Ireland, Argentina, Finland and Vietnam. They have played at festivals such as Green Man Festival, Wakestock, No Direction Home, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru and Focus Wales.

Outside the band, the individual members have toured the world with acts such as Gruff Rhys, Gwenno and Georgia ruth, appearing at Glastonbury festival, Latitude, Hyde Park, Primavera and the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai.

