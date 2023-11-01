Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 01/11/2023

Maestro Uli Geissendoerfer & Evelyn Rubio At The Dispensary Lounge On December 7, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
229 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
117 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
288 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
321 entries in 20 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
938 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
363 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
236 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
305 entries in 13 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
250 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
198 entries in 15 charts
Maestro Uli Geissendoerfer & Evelyn Rubio At The Dispensary Lounge On December 7, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today John in Houston PR LLC announced that Maestro Uli Geissendoerfer and Singer Songwriter Actress Evelyn Rubio will team once again at The Dispensary Lounge in Las Vegas.
The performance has been in the works for months and will now come to fruition on December 7th.
Both artists have been performing full time as Uli just returned from (Europe) Germany where his performances were received by audiences in very high regard and Evelyn has been on stages with both her music as well as performing in the Houston based Hispanic stage play "Esta Noche No".
Evelyn remarks, "Uli is the consume' jazz pianist and arranger. When we perform together the embellishments are over the top.
The Dispensary draws jazz professionals from all over the world who stop in to see the maestro lay it down marvelously."

Additionally, Evelyn recently released her newest single "Because I Want To" which is mastered in Dolby Atmos, Wav and High Quality MP3 formats.
On top of that Evelyn Rubio's newest sexy, steamy music video by the same name is hot, hot, hot!






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083990 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044476985931396 secs