Maestro Uli Geissendoerfer & Evelyn Rubio At The Dispensary Lounge On December 7, 2023

On top of that Evelyn Rubio's newest sexy, steamy music video by the same name is hot, hot, hot! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today John in Houston PR LLC announced that Maestro Uli Geissendoerfer and Singer Songwriter Actress Evelyn Rubio will team once again at The Dispensary Lounge in Las Vegas.The performance has been in the works for months and will now come to fruition on December 7th.Both artists have been performing full time as Uli just returned from (Europe) Germany where his performances were received by audiences in very high regard and Evelyn has been on stages with both her music as well as performing in the Houston based Hispanic stage play "Esta Noche No".Evelyn remarks, "Uli is the consume' jazz pianist and arranger. When we perform together the embellishments are over the top.The Dispensary draws jazz professionals from all over the world who stop in to see the maestro lay it down marvelously."Additionally, Evelyn recently released her newest single "Because I Want To" which is mastered in Dolby Atmos, Wav and High Quality MP3 formats.On top of that Evelyn Rubio's newest sexy, steamy music video by the same name is hot, hot, hot!



