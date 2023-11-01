Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 01/11/2023

"The Voice" Unveils Country Music Legend Wynonna Judd As Mega Mentor For Season 24!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning artist and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Wynonna Judd will serve as Mega Mentor on Season 24 of the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice," airing Mondays (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) and Tuesdays (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Wynonna joins superstar coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the three-way Knockouts beginning Nov. 6.

Having grown up as America's favorite musical daughter, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in music with the release of her 1992 self-titled, 5x-platinum solo debut. Through the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as the Judds, Wynonna grew into her once-in-a-generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor for her. On top of her five Grammys, multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined the Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. "No One Else on Earth," the nearly 3x-platinum "Tell Me Why," "She Is His Only Need," "Girls With Guitars" and "I Saw The Light" cemented Wynonna's status a global superstar. She most recently received the Country Champion Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards. Wynonna's highly anticipated solo tour "Back to Wy" is currently underway.

Several weeks into the new season, "The Voice" is NBC's most-watched show with 8.6 million viewers per episode across all platforms (7-day viewing).

"The Voice" is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.






