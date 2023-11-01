



Artistic collaborations play an instrumental role in helping artists get inspired, engage their fanbase, and unite different audiences together through the universal language of music. And an overwhelming majority of fans value seeing their favorite artists collaborate. However, finding the right collaborators is a significant effort for all types of artists1. TIDAL Collabs will help reduce the time and stress it often takes for artists to search for, identify, and explore quality collaborators.



"As an artist whose music defies categorization, I believe collaborations play a huge part in making my music resonate universally," said TIDAL RISING artist Nino Augustine. "I'm excited to use TIDAL Collabs to help me find other artists to explore exciting new creative possibilities with."



To celebrate the launch, TIDAL is partnering with



"Finding artists and producers to collaborate with isn't easy, so TIDAL Collabs is a gamechanger," said Jermaine Dupri. "A great collab brings different fan groups together to connect over something fresh."



Artists who opt-in for TIDAL Collabs will get recommendations for creatively-compatible artists who are also on the platform. Then, it's up to the individual artist to decide if they do or don't want to connect with a recommended collaborator. If they're interested in making professional connections, the artist can send a message directly on TIDAL Collabs to get the ball rolling.



"We built TIDAL Collabs to take the stress and inefficiency out of the process of finding great collaborators. We leverage our data and editorial expertise to recommend high-quality collaborators in an environment that is tailored and safe," said Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product at TIDAL. "We know from speaking with thousands of artists that they are looking for ways to evolve their artistry and grow their audience. Collaborations are a powerful, organic way to do this".



TIDAL Collabs is available on web only, accessible via desktop or mobile. To access TIDAL Collabs, Artists can log in or sign up for TIDAL Artist Home today. Learn more about TIDAL Collabs at tidal.com/forartists.



1DIA Survey 2023, Commissioned by TIDAL:

*HOW TO APPLY FOR TIDAL COLLABS SPOTLIGHT CONTEST



How to Enter the Contest: Sign up for TIDAL Artist Home at www.tidal.com/forartists. Claim your artist profile and opt into TIDAL Collabs to receive an email with a link to enter the Contest.

Contest Period: The TIDAL Collabs Spotlight Contest (the "Contest") begins 11/1/23 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends 1/17/24 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Contest Period").

Eligibility: The Contest is open to TIDAL Artists and their members that are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older as of date of entry and have claimed their TIDAL Artist Profile and opted-in to TIDAL Collabs.



TIDAL is a global music platform that empowers artists to thrive as entrepreneurs while connecting them more deeply with fans through streaming and beyond.

TIDAL was founded for artists by artists as the next innovative streaming platform to bring value back to the music industry. We empower artists with the products, resources, services, and content required to take control of their careers and connect more deeply with fans. Available in over 60+ countries, TIDAL continues to help artists break down economic barriers to continue creating what's next in culture. TIDAL is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.



Jermaine Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is one of the most successful producers in the music industry. He has established a prolific career as a hip-hop artist, award-winning producer, songwriter, author, DJ, and CEO of So So Def, which he founded in 1993.

Rather than impacting only one lane, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today TIDAL is introducing TIDAL Collabs, a new product that saves artists time and energy by helping them discover and connect with recommended collaborators. TIDAL Collabs gives artists a go-to place to jumpstart the collaboration process - whether it's for their next guest verse, a live opener, or an inspiring addition to their creative community. The new, free product will be available on TIDAL Artist Home, TIDAL's platform for artists to grow their careers.Artistic collaborations play an instrumental role in helping artists get inspired, engage their fanbase, and unite different audiences together through the universal language of music. And an overwhelming majority of fans value seeing their favorite artists collaborate. However, finding the right collaborators is a significant effort for all types of artists1. TIDAL Collabs will help reduce the time and stress it often takes for artists to search for, identify, and explore quality collaborators."As an artist whose music defies categorization, I believe collaborations play a huge part in making my music resonate universally," said TIDAL RISING artist Nino Augustine. "I'm excited to use TIDAL Collabs to help me find other artists to explore exciting new creative possibilities with."To celebrate the launch, TIDAL is partnering with Jermaine Dupri for the TIDAL Collabs Spotlight contest. Artists based in the US who match through TIDAL Collabs can review the contest's official rules* for an opportunity to win in-studio time with Dupri, where they will get advice and insights into the collaborative process. In addition to in-studio mentorship, winners will receive marketing support for their collaborative track from the TIDAL Collabs Spotlight contest. To apply, artists must submit their entry through a form emailed to them once they opt in to TIDAL Collabs, and the deadline is January 17, 2024."Finding artists and producers to collaborate with isn't easy, so TIDAL Collabs is a gamechanger," said Jermaine Dupri. "A great collab brings different fan groups together to connect over something fresh."Artists who opt-in for TIDAL Collabs will get recommendations for creatively-compatible artists who are also on the platform. Then, it's up to the individual artist to decide if they do or don't want to connect with a recommended collaborator. If they're interested in making professional connections, the artist can send a message directly on TIDAL Collabs to get the ball rolling."We built TIDAL Collabs to take the stress and inefficiency out of the process of finding great collaborators. We leverage our data and editorial expertise to recommend high-quality collaborators in an environment that is tailored and safe," said Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product at TIDAL. "We know from speaking with thousands of artists that they are looking for ways to evolve their artistry and grow their audience. Collaborations are a powerful, organic way to do this".TIDAL Collabs is available on web only, accessible via desktop or mobile. To access TIDAL Collabs, Artists can log in or sign up for TIDAL Artist Home today. Learn more about TIDAL Collabs at tidal.com/forartists.1DIA Survey 2023, Commissioned by TIDAL:*HOW TO APPLY FOR TIDAL COLLABS SPOTLIGHT CONTESTHow to Enter the Contest: Sign up for TIDAL Artist Home at www.tidal.com/forartists. Claim your artist profile and opt into TIDAL Collabs to receive an email with a link to enter the Contest.Contest Period: The TIDAL Collabs Spotlight Contest (the "Contest") begins 11/1/23 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends 1/17/24 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Contest Period").Eligibility: The Contest is open to TIDAL Artists and their members that are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older as of date of entry and have claimed their TIDAL Artist Profile and opted-in to TIDAL Collabs.TIDAL is a global music platform that empowers artists to thrive as entrepreneurs while connecting them more deeply with fans through streaming and beyond.TIDAL was founded for artists by artists as the next innovative streaming platform to bring value back to the music industry. We empower artists with the products, resources, services, and content required to take control of their careers and connect more deeply with fans. Available in over 60+ countries, TIDAL continues to help artists break down economic barriers to continue creating what's next in culture. TIDAL is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.Jermaine Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is one of the most successful producers in the music industry. He has established a prolific career as a hip-hop artist, award-winning producer, songwriter, author, DJ, and CEO of So So Def, which he founded in 1993.Rather than impacting only one lane, Jermaine Dupri has changed the course of R&B, hip-hop, and pop throughout an illustrious career earmarked by some of the most recognizable hits of all-time. The GRAMMY® Award-winning iconic songwriter, producer, rapper, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has powered game-changing and chart-breaking smashes such as Mariah Carey's 6x-platinum "We Belong Together," Usher's 3x-platinum "Nice & Slow," Xscape's platinum "Just Kickin' It," his own "Money Ain't A Thang" [feat. JAY-Z], and countless others. " We Belong Together " not only toppled the Billboard Hot 100 for the year, but it also emerged as "the song of the decade" and "fifteenth most popular song of all-time," according to Billboard. It took home "Best R&B Song" and "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" at the 2006 GRAMMY® Awards. At the helm of So So Def Recordings as Founder, he has built a catalog of classic albums, including albums including Da Brat's - the first solo female rapper to go platinum - debut and historic album Funkdafied; Jagged Edge's double-platinum J.E. Heartbreak; Anthony Hamilton's platinum Comin' From Where I'm From; and more. Simultaneously, he has launched JD's Vegan as a mega-popular plant-based ice cream alternative available in major retailers such as Walmart. Plus, he notably stands out as the second rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame® following JAY-Z. Meanwhile, the GRAMMY® Museum paid homage to JD and So So Def with a dedicated exhibit entitled Jermaine Dupri & So So Def, 25 Years Of Elevating Culture. He has also appeared on-screen in the Aretha Franklin movie Respect, Hip-Hop Family Christmas, and Step Up. Speaking to his presence, Variety attested, "What isn't recognized enough is his undeniable influence on the current cultural climate." However, he never stops setting the pace for the entire game to follow.



