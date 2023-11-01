Chloe Flower Unveils First-Ever Holiday Album 'Chloe Hearts Christmas'



An official Steinway Artist, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the last 12 months alone, pop-classical virtuoso Chloe Flower has performed for the President of the United States at the Kennedy Center Honors, accompanied Lil Baby on Saturday Night Live, and teamed up with Mimi So and Daniel Martin to design a ring for AAPI Month—spending much of this time behind one of Liberace's pianos in couture high fashion pieces.What better way to cap off an unbelievable year than with the release of her first-ever holiday album, Chloe Hearts Christmas, available TODAY from Sony Music Masterworks. With Halloween in the rear-view now, there's no better way to get in the holiday spirit than with Chloe Hearts Christmas.The queen of pop-classical has reimagined, reinvented, and reinvigorated 17 seasonal classics with her own "popsical" - pop-meets-classical - spin. As such, she breathes new life into traditional melodies, beloved standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday soundtrack staples. Chloe Flower doesn't unwrap these soon-to-be holiday staples alone though. Academy Award- and GRAMMY Award-winning icon and The Roots Co-Founder Questlove appears on four tracks, including "Blue Christmas," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "The Christmas Waltz," and "Jingle Bell Rock." Meanwhile, Chloe's mentor and legendary producer and songwriter Babyface co-produced her take on "Carol of the Bells."Debuting today alongside the album release is the official music video for "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" filmed at the iconic New York hotel, The St. Regis, with Korean director and photographer Peter Ash Lee.On the track, Chloe transforms the famous classical theme from The Nutcracker ballet into an epic orchestral piece fused with hip-hop beats. Of the video and track for "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," Chloe says, "This song feels like a dream to me; a fantasy. Like the music, the video plays with many different worlds, transporting you from dark to light."The release of Chloe Hearts Christmas marks a lifelong dream for pianist, composer and producer Chloe Flower, whose love of the season is no secret. "Everyone knows I'm obsessed with Christmas. It's my favorite time of the year," she says when asked about the album's inception, which began in many ways, with last year's release of her first-ever holiday EP, Christmas with Chloe Flower, which was an immediate success.Now making her dreams into reality, Chloe Hearts Christmas arrives as a carefully curated mix of traditional classical pieces, beloved standards and carols, contemporary pop favorites and holiday film cues, each infused with Chloe's signature "popsical" sound. Included within the expansive 16-track collection are orchestral selections from Tchaikovsky and Leontovych, beloved standards from Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, contemporary pop hits from BTS's V, Ariana Grande and Sia, as well as seasonal favorites from Joni Mitchell and Ryuichi Sakamoto.The album also includes a number of selections from films including Anastasia, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Sound of Music and more, showcasing Chloe's longtime love of the transportive power of cinematic music. A fierce advocate for representation in the music industry, Chloe was also careful in selecting tracks that spoke to her support of female artistry as well as her Asian-American heritage, with selections from V of BTS and songwriters like Joni Mitchell, Sia, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey.Visionary artist Chloe Flower became the most talked about pianist in the world after a show-stopping performance with rap queen Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards, launching her into viral fame nearly overnight and prompting her major label debut with Sony Music Masterworks.The Pennsylvania native began playing the piano at the age of two, studying at Manhattan School of Music and London's Royal Academy of Music before meeting her mentor, the 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and producer, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds. In the years since, Chloe has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including artists like Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Celine Dion, 2Chainz and Nas as well as producers like Mike WiLL Made-It (Miley Cyrus / Beyonce) and Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber).Releasing her self-titled debut in 2021, Chloe has coined the term "popsical" to describe her imitable style, which infuses classical music with a contemporary pop sensibility. Chloe is not only a gifted musician and fashion icon but also an outspoken activist as well. She serves on the advisory board of the UNODC's Blue Heart campaign.She has been honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and received The Last Girl Award from Gloria Steinem and Apne Aap for her efforts in the fight against human trafficking. As a champion of music education, she is the youngest board member of the Liberace Foundation.An official Steinway Artist, Chloe proudly celebrates her Asian heritage and culture and is a fierce advocate for women's representation — particularly women of color - in the music industry. She most recently performed and spoke for the Forbes Power Women's Summit as well as the HeForShe Summit for UNWomen.



