Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 01/11/2023

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" Holds Strong as #1 of USA Singles Top 40

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
229 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
117 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
288 entries in 20 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
321 entries in 20 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
938 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
363 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
236 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
305 entries in 13 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
250 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
198 entries in 15 charts
Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" Holds Strong as #1 of USA Singles Top 40
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the ever-evolving landscape of the USA Singles Top 40, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" remains unyielding at the top spot for the second consecutive week. The track, which has been on the charts for a commendable 29 weeks, showcases Swift's enduring appeal and her ability to craft chart-topping hits.

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" holds its ground at the second position, marking its 12th week on the chart. Meanwhile, SZA's "Snooze" maintains its third-place standing, having been on the charts for 16 weeks. Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves' collaboration "I Remember Everything" climbs two spots to number four, while Luke Combs' "Fast Car" slips to the fifth position after 30 weeks on the charts.

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" takes a slight dip to the sixth spot, while Drake & Yeat's "IDGAF" and Bad Bunny's "Monaco" secure the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Olivia Rodrigo's "Bad Idea Right?" and Tate McRae's "Greedy" round out the top ten.

Notably, Tyla's "Water" makes a grand entrance as the highest new entry of the week at number 16. On the other hand, Kid Laroi, Jung Kook & Central Cee's "Too Much" also marks its debut on the chart at the 34th spot.

While the top of the chart sees familiar names holding their positions, the dynamics further down are ever-changing, with new entries and re-entries shaking things up. It's a testament to the vibrant and diverse music scene that continues to captivate audiences week after week.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0110381 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044369697570801 secs