Lisa Dawn Miller Launches Shop LDM, A New Online Store Offering Exclusive Limited-Run Merchandise

Shop LDM goes live on November 1. For the latest news, visit shopdldmworld.com and on Instagram. For the latest news on Lisa Dawn Miller, visit ldmworld.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter and producer, Lisa Dawn Miller (lisadawnmiller.com), enters the world of fashion and e-commerce with the launch of a new online store, Shop LDM (shopldmworld.com). The first offering from the new online retailer is "Wondrous," the furry winter hat Lisa is wearing on the cover of her recently released holiday EP collection, "My Favorite Time of Year," which will be available through the end of December or while inventory lasts."The store was originally conceptualized to bring awareness to my music releases, but even before our launch, there is great interest in our first product. My daughter wore our 'Wondrous' hat through Times Square in New York City recently and everyone went wild," said Lisa. "I really love collaborating on our designs so we're already talking about expanding our line beyond items offered with my music releases."Lisa's daughter, 17-year-old actress/model/dancer/singer, Ashleigh Hackett (ashleighhackett.com) is the face of the new online store. "Ashleigh is more than just beautiful. She's smart, confident, talented and has an incredible sense of style. People sense her self-assuredness and that inspires them. I can't think of anyone else I would want to represent our brand."The next exclusive, limited-run offering is Shop LDM's "Paradise Collection" which includes two canvas backpacks, one shoulder-tote and a makeup bag with a colorful Warhol-esque print inspired by the cover art for Lisa's upcoming November 10 dance record release, "I've Been to Paradise," an interpolation of a song written by her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (ronmillersongbook.com), "I've Never Been to Me." The upcoming Paradise Collection will be available starting in December.In addition to this new business venture, Lisa manages the legacy song catalogue of her father, whose hits also include "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "Someday at Christmas," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time," "Can't We Try," " If I Could " and many more.Lisa recently released two original singles, " I Need Your Love " and "Rhythm of Me" and runs her own music publishing company, LDM Worldwide (ldmworld.com) and record label, J-Wall Records (jwallrecords.com). She is the managing partner of the Ron Miller Legacy Songtrust, the Aurora Miller Legacy Songtrust, and the Ron Miller Songbook.On October 8, Lisa premiered "For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" (foronceinmylife.com) to rave reviews, presented by 54 Below in New York City, co-produced by director, Robert W. Schneider. Lisa also produces and stars as "Frank's One Love" in the critically acclaimed hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack" (sandysratpack.com) which tours throughout the U.S. and is currently in its 14th season.Shop LDM goes live on November 1. For the latest news, visit shopdldmworld.com and on Instagram. For the latest news on Lisa Dawn Miller, visit ldmworld.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.



