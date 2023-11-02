Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/11/2023

Dua Lipa To Release New Single 'Houdini' On November 9, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dua Lipa will release "Houdini," the lead single from her upcoming third studio album, on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET. Dua Lipa has been teasing the single with a kaleidoscopic aesthetic, with teasers using quotes "If you're good enough you'll find a way," "Tell me all the ways you need me," and "Catch me before I go."

The Grammy-winner previously confirmed that her new album will be released in 2024. The record will have a "1970s-Era Psychedelia" vibe with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker all but confirmed to be part of the record.

Lipa, who recently topped the charts with her "Barbie" song, also changed her profile picture, to a blue, kaleidoscope-like image with her eyes visible. The cover photos for all of her past music have also been changed on streaming platforms to reflect the kaleidoscope aesthetic.

Dua Lipa burst onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album in 2017. Since then, the "Levitating" singer has collaborated with icons including Madonna, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus. Her album "Future Nostalgia" was released in 2020 to universal acclaim, winning her a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Last year, she embakred on the highly-successful Future Nostalgia Tour, during which she was be joined by what she described as the "ultimate girl gang", including Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï.






