Dalton Dover Plots Headlining 'Never Giving Up On That Tour' For 2024



"We've had so much fun on the road this year, whether we played festivals like CMA Fest, local fairs or supporting some of my favourite artists and introducing ourselves to new fans," shares Dover. "It's been amazing to learn from some of the best in the industry on how to deliver a high-impact show, and we can't wait to bring our best to these shows in 2024!"





"Every scene in the video is just somewhere that means something to me, places where I grew up,"



Named a



In addition to being a part of UMG Nashville/Mercury Records,



Dalton Dover's Never Giving Up On That Tour:

Feb. 9 Zydeco Birmingham, AL

Feb. 10 Eddie's

Feb. 16 Tuffy's

Feb. 17 High Dive Gainesville, FL

Feb. 23 Proud Larry's Oxford, MS

Feb. 24 Hub City Jackson, TN

April 5 Bronze Peacock Houston, TX

April 6 The Lot Mansfield, TX

April 11 40 Watt Athens, GA

April 12 Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TN

April 13 Open Chord Knoxville, TN

April 26 Terminal South Tifton, GA

April 27 Capitol Theatre Macon, GA



Upcoming and Previously Announced Tour Dates

Nov. 4 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Jacksonville, FL

Nov. 12 KASE 101 Acoustic Christmas Cedar Park, TX

Jan. 29-Feb. 1 Boots on the Beach Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

June 20-22 Country Jam Mack, CO

June 28 Country Fest 2024 Cadott, WI



Never Giving Up On That Track List:

Giving Up On That (Dalton Dover, Adam Craig, Josh Pierce)

You Got A Small Town (Adam Craig, Jamie Paulin, John Pierce)

Damn Good Life (Dalton Dover, Alex Maxwell, Jackson Free)

Baby I Am (Jason Gantt, Dan Isbell, Nate Smith)

Night To Go (Cole Taylor, Trea Landon, Shane Minor, Michael Carter)

Hear About A Girl (Adam Craig, Michael Carter, Jim McCormick)

If I Ain't Got You (Alicia Keys)

Dirt Roads and Jesus (Dalton Dover, Alex Maxwell, Matt McVaney)



Lauded by MusicRow as a "master country talent," Dalton Dover's current chart-climbing single "Giving Up On That" via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records was the most-added track at Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After honing his live show with festival dates and supporting acts such as Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore and Chase Rice, Dalton Dover is gearing up to embark on his first headlining club tour with his Never Giving Up On That Tour, kicking off Feb. 9 in Birmingham, Ala., and featuring dates across the southeast into the spring. Tickets are on sale now at DaltonDoverOfficial.com."We've had so much fun on the road this year, whether we played festivals like CMA Fest, local fairs or supporting some of my favourite artists and introducing ourselves to new fans," shares Dover. "It's been amazing to learn from some of the best in the industry on how to deliver a high-impact show, and we can't wait to bring our best to these shows in 2024!" Dover recently premiered the official music video for "Giving Up On That" on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com and Paramount's Times Square Billboard. Directed by Tristan Cusick, the video was filmed near Dover's hometown in Rome, Georgia."Every scene in the video is just somewhere that means something to me, places where I grew up," Dover shared with CMT.com. "The people in the video are some of the most important people in my life. Growing up, you're playing all these small venues around here. Little did you know 12 years later, you'd sign a record deal and film your first music video at the same exact place, the same bar that you played one of your first hometown shows in."Named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT's LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dover released Never Giving Up On That via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records. An eight-song collection, the project features two new songs including "Dirt Roads and Jesus" and an alluring cover of "If I Ain't Got You," among fan-favourites such as "Baby I Am," "You Got A Small Town" and "Night To Go."In addition to being a part of UMG Nashville/Mercury Records, Dover is signed with United Talent Agency for worldwide booking representation in all areas, along with Sony Music Publishing Nashville in partnership with Droptine Music Publishing. For more information, visit DaltonDoverOfficial.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.Dalton Dover's Never Giving Up On That Tour:Feb. 9 Zydeco Birmingham, ALFeb. 10 Eddie's Attic Atlanta, GAFeb. 16 Tuffy's Music Box Sanford, FLFeb. 17 High Dive Gainesville, FLFeb. 23 Proud Larry's Oxford, MSFeb. 24 Hub City Jackson, TNApril 5 Bronze Peacock Houston, TXApril 6 The Lot Mansfield, TXApril 11 40 Watt Athens, GAApril 12 Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TNApril 13 Open Chord Knoxville, TNApril 26 Terminal South Tifton, GAApril 27 Capitol Theatre Macon, GAUpcoming and Previously Announced Tour DatesNov. 4 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Jacksonville, FLNov. 12 KASE 101 Acoustic Christmas Cedar Park, TXJan. 29-Feb. 1 Boots on the Beach Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicJune 20-22 Country Jam Mack, COJune 28 Country Fest 2024 Cadott, WINever Giving Up On That Track List:Giving Up On That (Dalton Dover, Adam Craig, Josh Pierce)You Got A Small Town (Adam Craig, Jamie Paulin, John Pierce)Damn Good Life (Dalton Dover, Alex Maxwell, Jackson Free)Baby I Am (Jason Gantt, Dan Isbell, Nate Smith)Night To Go (Cole Taylor, Trea Landon, Shane Minor, Michael Carter)Hear About A Girl (Adam Craig, Michael Carter, Jim McCormick)If I Ain't Got You (Alicia Keys)Dirt Roads and Jesus (Dalton Dover, Alex Maxwell, Matt McVaney)Lauded by MusicRow as a "master country talent," Dalton Dover's current chart-climbing single "Giving Up On That" via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records was the most-added track at Country Radio upon its debut with 60 first week adds and can be found on his latest EP Never Giving Up On That, featuring eight tracks including "Night To Go," "Baby I Am," "Hear About A Girl," and more. Named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT's LISTEN UP 2023 Class, he will embark on his headlining Never Giving Up On That Tour in early 2024. Dover made his Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2022, followed by his international debut in 2023 at C2C: Country to Country Festival's CMA Songwriters Series before joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour. This summer, Dover performed across four stages at CMA Fest, including the Nissan Stadium Platform stage and played Luke Combs' Whiskey Jam Bootleggers Tailgate Party at Gillette Stadium in July. By the age of 16, Dover had picked up a guitar and started teaching himself to play, yet it was his grandfather who turned him on to country music and artists such as Keith Whitley, Rhett Akins, Joe Diffie and Steve Wariner. Performances at local bars soon followed along with sharing covers of some of his favorite songs on TikTok. It was there he caught the ear of producer Matt McV and A&R veteran and founder of Droptine, Jim Catino, who quickly signed Dover. His debut track "You Got a Small Town," produced by McV, quickly garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, MusicRow, Country Now and Wide Open Country. With his debut and his follow-up "Baby I Am" earning notable playlisting, Dover was named a Spotify Hot Country 2022 Artist to Watch along with a spotlight as Billboard's February Country Rookie of the Month and a nod for MusicRow's 2022 Discovery Artist of the Year. For more information, visit DaltonDoverOfficial.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.



