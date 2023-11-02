Jewel Announces 2nd Annual #NotAloneChallenge Presented By Foundation Reserve, In Partnership With iHeartRadio





The #NotAloneChallenge inspires people to create a short video sharing their support and advocacy for mental health, then challenge and tag two or more friends to also participate and share their story, using the tags #NotAloneChallenge @NotAloneChallenge @InspiringChildren @Jewel @iHeartRadio @FoundationReserve. Individuals also have the option to offer a "Heroic" auction item, anything from handmade art to a high-dollar offering, for the benefit of the campaign. Auction items will be used to raise funds for Jewel's non-profit Inspiring Children Foundation and other named charities. Thanks to the generous support of The Foundation Reserve wine and social club, up to $1.2M of donations will be matched.



Last year's inaugural #NotAloneChallenge reached 1.46B social media impressions, 350M press impressions and raised over $1.5M, quickly becoming one of the largest mental health campaigns in history with a wide reaching set of ambassadors.



"Anxiety, depression and suicide rates are at a historic high, yet 50% of Americans who need them, don't have access to proven tools and resources," shares Jewel. "My goal in creating the #NotAloneChallenge was to bring together people from all walks of life and every demographic, to not only highlight the problem in their communities, but to make sure tools are scaled to these mental health 'deserts,' that are tailored to them specifically. Misery is an equal opportunist, it does not care if you are black, white, rich, poor, a CEO, famous, a housewife or homeless. But to learn a different way takes education, and sadly education typically costs money. My goal with the #NotAloneChallenge is to democratize mental health so that proven effective tools like the one my Inspiring Children Foundation has been pioneering for 20 years can get in the hands of anyone who wants to make a positive impact on their mental fitness."



Funds raised from the #NotAloneChallenge will make free online tools and in-person programs more readily available, provide wellness resources to people in need, help develop more advanced mental health care opportunities virtually, and scale the Inspiring Children Foundation's best-in-class, innovative mental health curriculum. The youth mental health curriculum is delivered through the children's passions, around academics, project-driven learning, leadership development, community, sports (tennis and pickleball), mentoring, mental health counseling, entrepreneurial skills, and more.







Later this month,

For mental health resources and to bid on the auction, please visit www.notalonechallenge.org.

For more information on the Inspiring Children Foundation, please visit www.inspiringchildren.org.

For more information on Innerworld, please visit https://www.inner.world/home/.







For over 20 years, Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation (ICF) has been transforming the lives of at-risk youth in Las New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and mental health pioneer Jewel announced the second annual #NotAloneChallenge, presented by Foundation Reserve and in partnership with iHeartRadio. The mission of the #NotAloneChallenge is to remind people they are not alone during the holiday season and offer free mental health tools. The free tool kit and auction to raise funds for non-profit mental health programming is available at notalonechallenge.org. This year's challenge will bring together thought leaders in tech, finance, music, sports, and healthcare to raise awareness around mental health and funds to make tools available for free. You can find the full list of ambassadors here.The #NotAloneChallenge inspires people to create a short video sharing their support and advocacy for mental health, then challenge and tag two or more friends to also participate and share their story, using the tags #NotAloneChallenge @NotAloneChallenge @InspiringChildren @Jewel @iHeartRadio @FoundationReserve. Individuals also have the option to offer a "Heroic" auction item, anything from handmade art to a high-dollar offering, for the benefit of the campaign. Auction items will be used to raise funds for Jewel's non-profit Inspiring Children Foundation and other named charities. Thanks to the generous support of The Foundation Reserve wine and social club, up to $1.2M of donations will be matched.Last year's inaugural #NotAloneChallenge reached 1.46B social media impressions, 350M press impressions and raised over $1.5M, quickly becoming one of the largest mental health campaigns in history with a wide reaching set of ambassadors."Anxiety, depression and suicide rates are at a historic high, yet 50% of Americans who need them, don't have access to proven tools and resources," shares Jewel. "My goal in creating the #NotAloneChallenge was to bring together people from all walks of life and every demographic, to not only highlight the problem in their communities, but to make sure tools are scaled to these mental health 'deserts,' that are tailored to them specifically. Misery is an equal opportunist, it does not care if you are black, white, rich, poor, a CEO, famous, a housewife or homeless. But to learn a different way takes education, and sadly education typically costs money. My goal with the #NotAloneChallenge is to democratize mental health so that proven effective tools like the one my Inspiring Children Foundation has been pioneering for 20 years can get in the hands of anyone who wants to make a positive impact on their mental fitness."Funds raised from the #NotAloneChallenge will make free online tools and in-person programs more readily available, provide wellness resources to people in need, help develop more advanced mental health care opportunities virtually, and scale the Inspiring Children Foundation's best-in-class, innovative mental health curriculum. The youth mental health curriculum is delivered through the children's passions, around academics, project-driven learning, leadership development, community, sports (tennis and pickleball), mentoring, mental health counseling, entrepreneurial skills, and more. Jewel also serves as the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Innerworld, an innovative virtual mental health platform that recently received a $2M grant from the National Institute of Mental Health. Innerworld provides around the clock access to anonymous peer-to-peer support led by guides trained in Cognitive Behavioral Immersion (CBI), a form of psychological intervention that has been demonstrated to be effective for depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder. Innerworld will offer a free, one-year premium membership to everyone who participates in the #NotAloneChallenge as part of their continued efforts to mitigate our global mental health crisis. Innerworld will also offer a free, lifetime premium membership to teens (under 18) who participate in the challenge.Later this month, Jewel will release the deluxe 20th anniversary edition of her second-ever album, Spirit, which is certified 4x Platinum. The deluxe album, set for release on November 17 via Craft Recordings, will feature the Top 10 US hit "Hands," fan favorites " Down So Long " and "Jupiter (Swallow the Moon)," plus 23 bonus tracks, including eight previously unreleased demos and outtakes, rare live performances from the era, alternate takes, remixes and much more. A portion of proceeds from album sales will go toward the #NotAloneChallenge. To pre-order / pre-save Spirit (Deluxe Edition) please visit https://found.ee/jewel-spirit.For mental health resources and to bid on the auction, please visit www.notalonechallenge.org.For more information on the Inspiring Children Foundation, please visit www.inspiringchildren.org.For more information on Innerworld, please visit https://www.inner.world/home/. Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead, to a homeless teenager in San Diego, to an award winning, multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling debuts of all time. Through her career Jewel has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has earned 26 nominations for such awards as the GRAMMYs, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, VH1 Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Awards, winning eight times. Jewel has been featured on the cover of TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, has performed on Saturday Night Live, at the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals, for the Pope and the President of the United States. Her music has spanned a wide-range of genres with top hits in Folk, Pop, Club, Country, Standards, Children's and Holiday music. Her most recent album, Freehwheelin' Woman, was released in April 2022.For over 20 years, Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation (ICF) has been transforming the lives of at-risk youth in Las Vegas through a whole human approach to physical, emotional and mental health. ICF serves 2,500 youth in-person and millions online. 95% of students in their Leadership Program have earned college scholarships for academics & athletics (tennis) to some of the best colleges in the US. 100% of our last graduating class self reported a full remission in their depression and suicidal ideation symptoms. Parts of the program are now being duplicated in 22 cities by other non profits. For more information, please visit www.inspiringchildren.org.



