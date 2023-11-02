Philadelphia's Blood Releases New Single 'Bone Dry'





Nov. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Philadelphia's Blood release the new single "Bone Dry" - their first for the label Ramp Local - ahead of an upcoming run of shows including a performance at a Ramp Local showcase in Brooklyn this Friday, November 3rd. 100% of the first month of net proceeds from the song will be donated to Palestinian Children's Relief Fund. The song comes paired with a video directed by the band's Julian McCamman-McGinnis."Bone Dry" was written during a paradigm shift within the band. In winter of 2021, Blood made a fresh start, using a move into a house together in Philadelphia from their long-time home of Austin as a chance to reorient and spend time writing music around the clock. As an organism, Blood was a six piece during that time. Tim O'Brien is the lyric writer, but the song writing and arrangement is a painstakingly collaborative process in which the band aims for democracy over swiftness."Bone Dry" is the first song Blood has made as a four piece (Nino Soberon and Benjamin McCamman-McGinnis have since amicably left the band to pursue new ventures). It came together almost instantly; the song is an excellent example of a first idea best idea situation that translated perfectly in the recording process."We tracked and mixed the thing in like one afternoon," O'Brien, "It flowed through us and was done so quickly, all we could do was laugh." Naturally then, there's an immediacy to the song, which focuses on dissociating from a life that one feels at odds with, perhaps in fear of. "Bone dry or Heaven made," sings O'Brien, "Have you been locked out of the game, babe?" The song is propulsive, jagged, raw and talky. It's a delight to listen to, brimming with emotion and huge ideas.TOUR DATESNov. 2 - Baltimore, MD @ The CompoundNov. 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway (Ramp Local Showcase w/ @, Blood, Sarah Morrison and Ramp Local/Jolt Music DJs)Nov. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's



