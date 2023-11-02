Dolly Parton Teams With TouchTunes To Celebrate National Jukebox Day





From November 1st through November 12th, any TouchTunes mobile app user who plays a song from Parton's expansive catalog will be automatically entered to win a once-in-a-lifetime photo op with Dolly in Dallas, in advance of her headlining performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.



Fans can also play songs all month long on any TouchTunes jukebox from the "Dolly Presents" playlist, featuring her latest singles and greatest hits. On November 13th, TouchTunes and Dolly will premiere 'Inside The Session' - an exclusive interview series sharing insights into the creation of her new album "ROCKSTAR", and reflection on iconic moments throughout her career. Dolly will officially announce the launch of TouchTunes' Annual Golden Jukebox Awards, as well as its first ever Lifetime Achievement recipient.



At midnight (local time) on November 17th TouchTunes and Waffle House will host a nationwide listening party for ROCKSTAR at all Waffle House locations. Fans can find the location closest to them here. As



"We are delighted to align with

For more information about TouchTunes, visit www.touchtunes.com, or follow along on social media through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TouchTunes



TouchTunes is the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, with its connected jukeboxes featured in more than 65,000 bars, restaurants, breweries and other social venues across North







TouchTunes supports a highly scalable digital out-of-home activation platform that provides targeted advertising and promotional opportunities for consumer brands, and features a network of over 2,500 local jukebox operators who install equipment and take responsibility for maintenance, promotion, service and support. TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Montreal and London.







Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock



She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17th she released her second coffee table book in a trilogy called "Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" and on November 17th her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, "Rockstar."



In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country



In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A



In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.



To date, Parton has donated over 218 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with



She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States, is thrilled to announce a campaign with global superstar DOLLY PARTON for her new album ROCKSTAR (releasing November 17th via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Records). In celebration of National Jukebox Day on November 22, 2023, Parton will lead a month-long celebration, consisting of a variety of exciting promotional activations.From November 1st through November 12th, any TouchTunes mobile app user who plays a song from Parton's expansive catalog will be automatically entered to win a once-in-a-lifetime photo op with Dolly in Dallas, in advance of her headlining performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.Fans can also play songs all month long on any TouchTunes jukebox from the "Dolly Presents" playlist, featuring her latest singles and greatest hits. On November 13th, TouchTunes and Dolly will premiere 'Inside The Session' - an exclusive interview series sharing insights into the creation of her new album "ROCKSTAR", and reflection on iconic moments throughout her career. Dolly will officially announce the launch of TouchTunes' Annual Golden Jukebox Awards, as well as its first ever Lifetime Achievement recipient.At midnight (local time) on November 17th TouchTunes and Waffle House will host a nationwide listening party for ROCKSTAR at all Waffle House locations. Fans can find the location closest to them here. As National Jukebox Day and Dolly's headline performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game approach, be on the lookout for a Dolly Jukebox Takeover in select Dallas-Ft. Worth area venues the week of November 20th."We are delighted to align with Dolly Parton for this year's National Jukebox Day celebration all month long" said Ross Honey, President & CEO of TouchTunes. "At TouchTunes, we believe in bringing people together through the power of music, and we're grateful for the opportunity to celebrate one of the greatest artists of our generation and her first-ever rock album, ROCKSTAR."For more information about TouchTunes, visit www.touchtunes.com, or follow along on social media through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.About TouchTunesTouchTunes is the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, with its connected jukeboxes featured in more than 65,000 bars, restaurants, breweries and other social venues across North America and Europe. TouchTunes' platform provides location-based digital solutions that inspire social interactions through shared experiences. Music is the core of TouchTunes' experience, with millions of songs played daily across the network and a popular companion mobile app that lets anyone find nearby jukebox locations, create playlists and control the in-venue music directly from their phone.TouchTunes supports a highly scalable digital out-of-home activation platform that provides targeted advertising and promotional opportunities for consumer brands, and features a network of over 2,500 local jukebox operators who install equipment and take responsibility for maintenance, promotion, service and support. TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Montreal and London. Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS.She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17th she released her second coffee table book in a trilogy called "Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" and on November 17th her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, "Rockstar."In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics."In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.To date, Parton has donated over 218 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.



