Pop / Rock 02/11/2023

San Francisco Singer/Songwriter E.G. Phillips Combines Jazz And Art Rock On New 'Outlaw The Dead' EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Francisco-based artist E.G. Phillips presents his 'Outlaw The Dead' EP, released via Ducks With Pants Records. Produced by Chris McGrew, this EP was mixed with the assistance of Billboard-charting producer Jaimeson Durr (Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Hope Sandoval).

Hailing from Chicago, Phillips ultimately found greener grass in the Bay Area. His musical journeys grew more adventurous since relocating at the turn of the century, especially since venturing out on the open mic scene in San Francisco -- finding a musical home of sorts at Bazaar Cafe.

With the steadfast backing of his band Ducks With Pants, Phillips blends lyric-driven compositions with his own special blend of whimsy and cinematic imagery, offering a wry take in dealing with the longings of the heart and the madness of existence.

This EP was recorded in Studio C of Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco (AKA Wally's HydeOut) at the former Wally Heider Studios — the same space where such legendary artists as Herbie Hancock, Santana, Grateful Dead, Green Day and Dead Kennedys recorded some of their most legendary releases.

Phillips recently released the Nick Cave / Tom Waits-esque single 'Boil The Ocean', following the sultry jazz offering 'I Am The One Who Ghosts' featuring Spanish vocalist Mar Vilaseca, the jazzy confessional lead track 'It Ain't Good to Be in Love With You' and 'A Bridge Too Far (MacArthur Station)' featuring San Francisco vocalist Grace Renaud.
"After working with producer Chris McGrew and keyboardist-arranger Kevin Seal at Hyde Street Studios for my previous album 'Alien for an Alternate Earth', I wanted to work with them again and started coming up with a list of songs that could work together. The original list was much longer and the working title was 'A Gazetteer of Depression'. So from the get go, it was going to be darker material," says E.G. Phillips.
"With songs like 'Outlaw the Dead' and 'I am the One Who Ghosts' bookending the set, you might think issues of mortality were at the top of mind, but is really a cocktail of loneliness, despair and a lack of self-worth mixed with the failed and toxic relationships we must navigate in this cynical and dehumanizing age in which we live."

As of November 2, the 'Outlaw The Dead' EP is available across fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. Phillips plays his release show that night at The Utah Saloon in San Francisco.

TRACK LIST
1. Outlaw the Dead
2. Boil the Ocean
3. A Bridge Too Far (MacArthur Station)
4. It Ain't Good To Be In Love With You
5. (I Can Pay You In) Bottles of Wine
6. I Am The One Who Ghosts

E.G. Phillips — vocals (1, 2, 4, 5)
Grace Renaud — backing vocals (1), vocals (3)
Mar Vilaseca — vocals (6)
Christopher Fortier — guitars, electric bass (all except 2)
Kevin Seal — keys
Chris McGrew — percussion
Paul Eastburn — upright bass (2)
Daniel Cesares — baritone sax (5)
Ethan Levitt — tenor sax (4)
Recorded at Wally's HydeOut in Hyde Street Studio C, San Francisco
Recorded by Gary Hobish
Produced by Chris McGrew
Mixed by Chris McGrew and Jaimeson Durr
Mastered by Gary Hobish, A. Hammer Mastering
Artwork by Mario M. Noche
All songs written by E.G. Phillips (ASCAP)

LIVE SHOWS
Nov. 02 The Utah Saloon - San Francisco, CA
Nov. 03 Cafe Zoe - Menlo Park, CA
Nov. 10 Bowery Vault - Nashville, TN






