Chris Gardner's New EP "A Love Thing" Ships To Radio

Chris felt that so many others beside himself feel the same emotions and reflections yet many times the words are hard to find. You will find in "Elle" that Chris's homage to his granddaughter reaches all of us. All six of Chris's songs may well represent his best work to date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer Songwriter Chris Gardner's newest EP It's "A Love Thing" is on its way to radio. All of Chris's tracks recorded at the world-famous Wire Road Studios in Houston Texas employing a full complement of veteran professional musicians and session vocalists. Recording pro Andy Bradley was at the helm in the control room handling the mixing and the famous Texas sound man Jerry Tubbs (Terra Nova West) handled the mastering.Chris's band included Paul English (piano & B3) Rankin Peters (bass) Tyson Sheth (drums) Wayne Turner (guitar) Guilherme Fonseca (guitar) Kelley Peters (duet partner with Chris on "A Love Thing") Teri Leudtke (background vocals) Betsy Burke (background vocals) Andy Bradley Chris Gardner (producers)."A Love Thing" Is the newest EP from Chris Gardner, a collection of six original songs, songs that relate to various personal experiences throughout just about anybody's life. They originate from Chris's own experiences and you can feel the personal nature of each song as you listen to each track.On track one "A Love Thing" Chris teams with vocalist Kelley Peters as they tell the story of believing you were meant to be alone and then a love thing happens. An up tempo song that includes great harmonies and top shelf musicians such as Kelley's Uncle Rankin on bass.On track two " That's Not Me " Chris tells his story in this number and repeatedly pleads to his gal " That's Not Me " where he emphasizes he could have dropped his pants to his knees and had some fun but that's just not me. Excellent solo electric guitar work by Wayne Turner. " That's Not Me " is a foot tapper for sure. Track three "Elle" is a major departure from the first two as it slows the pace and shares and a very personal topic, the loss of a grandchild. Chris communicates what all of us feel with the loss a young person that we looked forward to being with through so many of life's occasions, but they didn't make it, they're gone.Chris felt that so many others beside himself feel the same emotions and reflections yet many times the words are hard to find. You will find in "Elle" that Chris's homage to his granddaughter reaches all of us. All six of Chris's songs may well represent his best work to date.



