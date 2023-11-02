Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 02/11/2023

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince To Reunite On Stage At "A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip Hop"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS and The Recording Academy announced today the Fresh Prince, Will Smith, and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to reunite on stage at A GRAMMY SALUTE TO 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP, presented by the Recording Academy, Jesse Collins Entertainment and CBS.

The live concert special honoring hip hop legends will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 10 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+)*.

Previously announced performers included Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Black Thought, Bun B, Common, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Digable Planets, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Juvenile, Talib Kweli, The Lady of Rage, Latto, LL COOL J, Luniz, MC Lyte, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Uncle Luke, Warren G, YG and Yo-Yo. The special tapes Nov. 8 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets are available to the public now at Ticketmaster.com.
