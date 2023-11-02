DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince To Reunite On Stage At "A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip Hop"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS and The Recording Academy announced today the Fresh Prince, Will Smith, and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to reunite on stage at A GRAMMY SALUTE TO 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP, presented by the Recording Academy, Jesse Collins Entertainment and CBS.The live concert special honoring hip hop legends will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 10 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+)*.Previously announced performers included Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Black Thought, Bun B, Common, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Digable Planets, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Juvenile, Talib Kweli, The Lady of Rage, Latto, LL COOL J, Luniz, MC Lyte, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Uncle Luke, Warren G, YG and Yo-Yo. The special tapes Nov. 8 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets are available to the public now at Ticketmaster.com.*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to steam live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.




