Alternative 02/11/2023

Punk Duo Strange Men Share New Video "Hot Nights" Ft. Panda Dulce

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot Nights, the new single from San Francisco indie punk duo Strange Men, is seventy-eight seconds of pure seething punk force.
Composed in singer/drummer Róisín Isner's head while waiting for the 8 Bayshore bus on a chaotically cold San Francisco evening, the track harks back to a time in her life spent living in New York and elicits an overexposed image of warm east coast summer nights and the transient shadows of youth.

The fever-pitched music video is directed by and features Panda Dulce (aka Kyle Casey Chu), a Sundance Uprise award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of Drag Story Hour. Dulce and Isner are longtime friends and collaborators, and together won Best Short Screenplay at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival earlier this year.

"Hot Nights" is also the inaugural single released on new SF and Seattle based independent label, Big Pink Records.






