Cliff Richard Releases Very Special Career Spanning Orchestral Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cliff Richard has released a brand-new orchestral album, a career-spanning hit laden collection with an orchestra, celebrating 65 years in the music industry. Featuring 12 tracks over seven decades, 'Cliff with Strings - My Kinda Life' is out digitally and on CD now via East West Records. The album will be released on vinyl on 24 November 2023.

Marking his incredible 65th year in the music industry, Cliff Richard has compiled and curated an album of his biggest hits and favourite tracks, all of which have been reworked with the orchestral arrangements by Chris Walden.

From debut number one single Living Doll (1959) as well as other number one hits Summer Holiday, The Young Ones and We Don't Talk Anymore, plus Wired for Sound, Carrie, My Kinda Life and The Best of Me (Cliff's 100th single), the collection brings new life and clarity to original vocal recordings with beautiful new orchestral and string arrangements. Most poignant on the album is the inclusion of Cliff Richard's hit duet Suddenly from the 1980 film Xanadu with the late great Olivia Newton-John. Taken from one of their last performances together at Cliff Richard's 75th Birthday concert on 14 October 2015, the new arrangement brings an emotional beauty to the two voices in harmony.

Spanning a full seven decades the collection not only includes 1993's Peace In Our Time, but also the very rare recording from 1999 of Cliff Richard's performance of Everything I Do (I do it For You) at his Millenium Countdown concert. The track has only ever been available on the DVD release of the concert.

Continuing the 65 year anniversary, Cliff Richard also emarks on The Blue Sapphire Tour 2023, starting on 6 November with 6 dates at London's Eventim Apollo as well as dates in Blackpool and Glasgow. This very special event will also have a limited run in UK cinemas on 25 and 26 November - tickets are on sale now via https://www.cliffrichardcinemas.com/

Tracklisting:

Side A      
The Best Of Me
Carrie
My Kinda Life
Wired for Sound
Living Doll
Marmaduke

Side B 
Everything I Do (I Do It For You)
Suddenly
Peace In Our Time 1
Summer Holiday
The Young Ones
We Don't Talk Anymore






