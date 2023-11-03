From Tommy Edwards to Maroon 5: A Journey Through the #1 US Singles on November 3rd

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On this day in music history, the US Singles charts have seen a fascinating array of artists claiming the top spot, showcasing the evolution of musical tastes over the years. The most recent chart-toppers, Maroon 5, alongside the vibrant Cardi B with their hit "Girls Like You," share this historic date with the least recent artist, Tommy Edwards, whose timeless classic "It's All in the Game" resonated with audiences back in 1958.

Tommy Edwards set the tone for November 3rd chart-toppers with his smooth, orchestral ballad, "It's All in the Game." The song's gentle sway and heartfelt lyrics have made it an enduring piece of music history.

Fast forward four years to 1962, and the Crystals brought a change of pace with their energetic "He's a Rebel." The song's rebellious spirit and catchy melody captured the essence of the early '60s pop scene.

The end of the '70s saw "Pop Muzik" by M take the number one spot with its futuristic synth-pop sounds, a harbinger of the new wave era. This infectious tune had everyone chanting the iconic "Pop, pop, pop muzik" hook.

Billy Ocean's smooth and soulful "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)" dominated the airwaves in 1984, blending R&B with a pop sensibility that was irresistible to listeners.



The '90s saw a shift with Vanilla Ice's " Ice Ice Baby ," a rap track that sampled the bassline from Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure." This song became a cultural phenomenon and a defining track of the era.

Mary J. Blige brought us "Family Affair" in 2001, a song that combined R&B with hip hop and urged listeners to leave the drama at home and get their groove on.

Soulja Boy's "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" in 2007 was not just a song but a dance craze that swept across the nation, becoming an early viral sensation in the age of the internet.

Maroon 5's "One More Night" in 2012 showed the band's staying power, with a reggae-infused beat and catchy chorus that kept fans coming back for more.

And most recently, Maroon 5 returned to the top in 2018 with "Girls Like You," a collaboration with rap sensation Cardi B. This song's blend of pop-rock with hip hop elements and its star-studded music video ensured its place at the top of the charts.

From the smooth sounds of the '50s to the diverse musical landscape of today, these songs represent the changing face of American music. Each one, in its own right, captures the spirit of its time and leaves an indelible mark on the history of popular music.