Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 03/11/2023

Christian Country Singer/Songwriter Jim Huddleston Releases New Single And Announces Pre-Sale For EP "Outlaw Gospel"

Hot Songs Around The World

Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
379 entries in 27 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
261 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
245 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
304 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
146 entries in 24 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
263 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Christian Country Singer/Songwriter Jim Huddleston Releases New Single And Announces Pre-Sale For EP "Outlaw Gospel"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jim Huddleston, a Christian country singer-songwriter and disabled veteran, has announced the release of his new single "I'll Be Gone" and the pre-sale for his debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel."
"I'll Be Gone" is a powerful and heartfelt Christian country/gospel track that showcases Jim's soulful vocals and faith-driven lyrics. The song, written by Huddleston, is a reflection of his faith and experiences. It is a reminder of the enduring power of an American spirit and the importance of faith in difficult times.

The single is the first release from Jim's highly anticipated debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel," which is set to be released on December 8th on MTS Records. The EP will feature a collection of original songs written by Jim and produced along with Michael Stover of MTS. It is a blend of country and gospel, showcasing Jim's country-bluegrass style and gospel message. Fans can now pre-order "Outlaw Gospel" on all major music platforms.

Jim Huddleston's journey to music has been an inspiring one. Growing up in a small mobile home park in Irving, Texas, Jim was exposed to a wide variety of music through his father's involvement in local country music bands. After serving in the military and marrying his wife, Jim returned to music in 2020, determined to share his faith and experiences through his music.

Jim Huddleston's music is a reminder of the power of faith and perseverance. With his debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel," Jim hopes to spread his message of hope and inspiration to a wider audience. To stay updated on Jim Huddleston and his music, follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090804486137.
For more information about Jim Huddleston and "Outlaw Gospel," please visit https://hypeddit.com/jimhuddleston/gospeloutlaw.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0119710 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0055370330810547 secs