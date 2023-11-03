Kylie Minogue Announces Extension (The Extended Mixes) On December 8, 2023





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Kylie Minogue has announced the upcoming release of Extension (The Extended Mixes), on December 8. The record includes special extended versions of all the tracks from Tension including "Hold On To Now (Extended Mix)" which is out now. The album is available to pre-order on limited edition double splatter effect vinyl and digitally.Kylie's album Tension earned her a ninth UK Number 1 album - outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined in its first week of release in September. Already a firm fan favorite, "Hold On To Now" follows on from the global smash hit singles previously released - " Padam Padam " and title track " Tension ".Today, November 3, sees Kylie kick off her first ever run of headline shows in Las Vegas at Voltaire - The Venetian Resort's new nightlife sensation. Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Kylie at the forefront in an exclusive US residency. The venue's opening on November 3 kicks off the Australian pop icon's first Vegas Residencywhere she will perform tracks from her new album alongside many of her greatest hits. Later this year will also see Kylie host ITV's An Audience Withshow at the Royal Albert Hall to be broadcast in December.This year has already seen Kylie perform on American Idol, play a surprise set at Capital's Summertime Ball, host an album preview party for the opening night of London Fashion Week, headline BBC's Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester, perform a special one-off show at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and open her own pop-up shop in London selling exclusive Kylie merchandise to celebrate the release of the new record.Kylie's glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and nine UK Number 1 albums. Her multiple awards include three BRIT awards, two MTV awards and a Grammy award. Kylie is the only female artist to score a Number 1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK.



