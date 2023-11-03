Calvin Harris To Headline The 2024 Pegasus World Cup



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The hottest party on the international Thoroughbred racing calendar returns to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 27, as 1/ST announces the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat.Known for attracting world-class Thoroughbred racehorses, A-list celebrity attendees, tastemakers, influencers, and avid racing fans, 1/ST has once again partnered with Palm Tree Crew and David Grutman's Groot Hospitality to curate a unique Miami experience including an unforgettable headline performance by Grammy award-winning producer, DJ, and songwriter Calvin Harris.Setting the stage for one of the most thrilling dates on the racing calendar, the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat will feature the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI), and the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GIII)."The Pegasus World Cup continues to redefine the experience of Thoroughbred horse racing by collaborating with partners who exemplify innovation and excellence," said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President, 1/ST. "Baccarat, Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality, each leaders in luxury, lifestyle, entertainment, and hospitality, bring unique elements that fuse with 1/ST's world-class Thoroughbred racing and wagering to create an electric event that is truly Miami!"The 2024 Pegasus World Cup is presented by returning sponsor Baccarat, the luxury Maison with nearly 260 years of history and passion for excellence, symbolizing French joie de vivre and the art of celebration. For the first time, Baccarat will welcome select ticket holders to the Baccarat Garden at Carousel Club.This exclusive enclave - with its own area on the rail - will immerse guests in an incomparable viewing experience with a private entrance, a bar featuring handcrafted cocktails served in exquisite Baccarat glassware, Groot Hospitality concept food, prime view of performances, and more.Baccarat will also return as the Official Trophy Purveyor to create the 2024 Pegasus World Cup championship trophies. The rearing Pegase (French for 'Pegasus') Horses, crafted from crystal of unparalleled purity, stand over twenty inches tall, and symbolize the time-honored dedication to craftsmanship shared by Baccarat with the sport of horse racing. The limited-production Pegase Horse in Black, valued at $47,000, will be presented to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner, and the Pegase Horse in Clear, valued at $39,000, will be presented to the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational winner."We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Pegasus World Cup as Presenting Sponsor for the second year, and to welcome guests into the Maison Baccarat," said Adam Banfield, President and CEO, Baccarat North America. "As one of the most dynamic events in the sport of horse racing, it is a natural partner for our brand, and the perfect venue to create our first-of-its-kind experience with the Baccarat Garden at the Carousel Club."Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality's LIV will collaborate on a reimagined trackside experience of Gulfstream Park's Carousel Club - where every guest is a VIP. Palm Tree Crew with LIV will curate a unique Miami moment featuring top-tier entertainment, celebrities, VIP hospitality, programming, post-race A-list performances headlined by Grammy award-winning DJ, Calvin Harris, and race-day performances by Tyson O'Brien, DJ and TikTok star, Xandra Pohl, and more to be announced.Groot Hospitality restaurants will serve Carousel Club guests trackside as they enjoy Whispering Angel, the official rosé of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup. Tickets for this year's Palm Tree Crew with LIV VIP experience at the Carousel Club will include complimentary drinks and bites, and access to a new trackside viewing area offering guests the thrill of Thoroughbred racing combined with horse racing's hottest party.The exclusive Flamingo Room offers a premium dining experience with a bird's-eye view of the track. Guests will toast and mingle with celebrities and the who's who of the day while enjoying a culinary experience curated by Groot Hospitality hot spots Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak, Swan, and Casadonna. Guests will enjoy a live performance by Dandy Wellington, a celebrated bandleader and entertainer who epitomizes the undeniable cool of the Jazz Age with a progressive perspective.Palm Tree Crew, which specializes in creating the biggest cultural moments at live events across business, lifestyle, athletics, and more, serves as a strategic advisor to The Stronach Group and 1/ST to help produce their marquee luxury sport and lifestyle events."Palm Tree Crew is thrilled to partner with Belinda Stronach and the 1/ST team for the second straight year for the Pegasus World Cup," said Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew. "We are excited to bring our brand, people, vibe, and energy to make the Pegasus the premier luxury sporting and lifestyle event in South Florida. You don't want to miss it.""Each year we are so excited to bring Groot Hospitality's latest concepts to the Pegasus World Cup," said David Grutman, Founder of Groot Hospitality. "Our venues complement the high-energy and lively atmosphere of the race so well. Along with world-class entertainment, VIP experiences, and music - Pegasus is once again going to be an unmissable event."Tickets for the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat are now on sale. Individual tickets range in price from $150 to $1,619, with unparalleled entertainment and incredible views of the action throughout the venue at all ticket levels.VIP tickets include Carousel Club VIP ($400) or VIP Tables (limited tables available, price upon request), Baccarat Garden at Carousel Club ($1,000), Ten Palms ($520), Flamingo Room ($775), or a Private Suite with a terrace overlooking the track (price upon request).1/ST BET, the official betting app of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup will provide an exclusive wagering offering to all attendees. Through advanced AI-technology, the 1/ST BET app is designed to make betting more accessible, easy to understand, and fun for first-time wagerers and advanced handicappers alike.Purchase tickets before they sell out at www.pegasusworldcup.com.Launched in 2017 as part of 1/ST's mission to modernize the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing, the Pegasus World Cup has become a premier event on the racing and Miami social calendars. The Pegasus World Cup has captured the attention of the racing industry, fans, and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Gene Simmons, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Ashlee Simpson, Nicole Scherzinger, Maluma, and Venus Williams to name just a few.In addition to the excitement on the track, Pegasus World Cup guests have enjoyed post-race performances by Joe Jonas, OneRepublic, and Kygo (2023); Lil' Kim, Ja Rule, Mase, El Debarge and DJ Cassidy (2022); Nelly and T-Pain (2020); Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson (2019); Post Malone (2018); and Thomas Rhett (2017).The Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has welcomed legendary Thoroughbred racehorses, including Arrogate (Longines World's Best Racehorse 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), California Chrome (two-time American Horse of the Year 2014 & 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational runner-up), Gun Runner (American Horse of the Year 2017 and 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), City of Light (2019 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Mucho Gusto (2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational winner), Knicks Go (2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Life is Good (2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner), and Art Collector (2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner).



