Brandy Drops Romantic New Track 'Holiday Celebration For A Pair'

Her earthy yet otherworldly vocals shimmer within contemporary productions, like the amorous "Christmas Party for Two" and familiar soundscapes like "Santa Baby." When she's not dazzling listeners with a crystalline cover, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B icon Brandy releases her new holiday single "Christmas Party For Two." Soulful and sultry, the romantic yuletide anthem is just the thing to add a little extra spark to the festive season, ensuring some not-so-silent nights. It's the lead single from Brandy's highly anticipated holiday album Christmas with Brandy, which arrives November 10."You need someone to make you feel the way that I do," legendary vocalist coos over guitar plucking and bluesy drumming. At the chorus, Brandy makes it clear exactly what she wants for Christmas this year. "Help me undress, oh yes," the enduring hitmaker purrs. "I'll be your present, just give me your presence — that's all that I'm asking of you." It's safe to say the new anthem of the season has arrived.With a new album on the way, Brandy will have plenty of material to choose from when she takes the stage at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23 to help ring in the season. But the fun doesn't end there. Brandy is starring in the upcoming Netflix original film Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham, which arrives November 16.In Brandy's capable hands, classic songs like " Jingle Bells " and "Deck the Halls" transform into deep, soulful grooves that will move audiences who have been waiting for a contemporary, fresh take. And "Christmas Party For You" isn't the only original track on the album, which includes "Feels Different," and "Christmas Gift," which finds the R&B great having a blast with her daughter Sy'Rai. Brandy is adoringly known as "the Vocal Bible," and her decades-long career has more than proven that she deserves the title. With a singular voice that swells from subdued and reserved to powerful and emotive, she has enraptured audiences since her 1994 self-titled debut. The quadruple Platinum album was steeped in relatable R&B and served as an introduction to her signature sound.The projects that followed-from 1998's Never Say Never, which spawned the Grammy-winning hit "The Boy Is Mine," to 2020's B7-further cemented her status as a genre-defining icon. Brandy's ability to bring love and loss to light can be traced to a voice that she controls like an instrumentalist.A generational talent who is revered by her peers and fans alike, Brandy now brings her wisdom and experience to her new holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, which is packed with heavenly harmonies and complex melodic layers. A thoughtful, mixed gift bag, the album features Brandy singing original material ("Shine Out Your Light" with daughter Sy'Rai, "Someday at Christmas") and bringing new life to classic holiday standards ("Deck the Halls").Her earthy yet otherworldly vocals shimmer within contemporary productions, like the amorous "Christmas Party for Two" and familiar soundscapes like "Santa Baby." When she's not dazzling listeners with a crystalline cover, Brandy is diving deep into the R&B bag that made us fall in love with her from the very beginning.



